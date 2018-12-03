Look at these beauties! Faith Hill hit the Versace show in NYC with her gorgeous daughter, Audrey, and we can’t get over how fab they both are. See pics of the mother-daughter duo here!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have some good genes! Faith, 51, attended the Versace show in New York City on December 3 with the youngest of their three daughters, 16-year-old Audrey McGraw, and they both looked so good! Audrey is practically Faith’s mini-me — just with brown hair! Can we talk about how hard it is to believe that Faith’s in her 50s? She always looks fabulous, and as cliche as it sounds, she could totally be Audrey’s older sister instead of her mom.

Faith showed off her killer figure in a breezy maxi dress and heels, braving that frigid NYC weather for some glam. Fashion is pain, people! Her dress was the perfect mix of casual and classy, a one-shouldered red number covered in blue flowers. Her black, patent leather heels don’t exactly match, but she still makes it work. Audrey was gorgeous in a trendy denim jumpsuit with a punk edge. The brunette beauty’s outfit featured tattered flannel plaid patches, and she paired the jumpsuit with platform combat boots. Totally badass.

The “The Way You Love Me” singer always looks impeccable. She oozed sexuality at the CMAs on November 9, rocking her blonde hair in a topknot and serving Angelina Jolie-worthy leg in sexy red dress with a thigh slit. Faith was performing her duet with Tim, “Rest Of Our Life,” but all anyone could focus on was that leg! Some fans even commented during the performance that it should have taken home its own award.

For more glamorous pics of Faith, with her daughters and on the red carpet, scroll through our gallery above!