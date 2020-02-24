Tim McGraw Shares Rare New Pic Of 3 Daughters In Tribute To Kobe Bryant: I’m A ‘Girl Dad’

In honor of Kobe Bryant’s Celebration Of Life on Jan. 24, Tim McGraw shared before-and-after photos of his three daughters: Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18!

Tim McGraw is a “girl dad,” just like Kobe Bryant! That was the term the 52-year-old country music sensation borrowed on the same day Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were remembered at their Celebration Of Life event inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Feb. 24. Although Tim didn’t attend the ceremony, he did pay tribute to Kobe’s legacy as a wonderful father by sharing an Instagram post of his own three daughters — Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18 – whom he shares with wife Faith Hill, 52. In the post’s top photo, the trio of sisters were only young children. In the bottom picture, the siblings were all grown up!

To caption the family pictures, Tim used the viral term people have been using to describe Kobe after he tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. “#girldad,” the “I Need You” singer captioned the sentimental pictures of his daughters. In addition to being a five-time NBA champion, Kobe has inspired men to declare their pride in being “girl dads,” thanks to reporter Elle Duncan’s SportsCenter segment for the basketball star on Jan. 27.

“I asked him advice on raising girls as he quite famously had three at the time,” Elle had recalled of the time she met Kobe. “He said, ‘just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.” The Los Angeles Lakers legend also said that “without hesitation,” he’d “have five more girls if [he] could.” He then declared, “I’m a girl dad.”

Tim joined the many other celebrities who were remembering Kobe on Feb. 24. The Kardashian clan — Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner — made it out to the memorial service in LA on Monday, in addition to power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Some stars, like Beyoncé and Michael Jordan, even took the stage for public tributes. Like Tim, everyone had their own special way of honoring Kobe’s life, which tragically ended when he was just 41 years old.