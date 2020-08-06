Audrey McGraw is all grown up! Mom Faith Hill was so proud as her youngest daughter — who turned 18 in December — voted for the first time.

Faith Hill, 52, was beaming with pride as her 18-year-old daughter exercised her right to vote! The Breathe singer posted the cutest photo of Audrey McGraw to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 6 rocking several “I voted” stickers. “First time voter over here!!!!!!!!!” Faith gushed in the post, adding several red heart emojis and the hashtag, “#proudmom.” Audrey, who turned 18 in December, responsibly wore a black face mask from sustainable brand Evolve to protect others from potentially contracting COVID-19.

Posing outside, Audrey showed off her gorgeous natural curl as she kept her brunette locks — which she definitely inherited from dad Tim McGraw, 53 — down. The recent high school grad rocked a ’90s inspired ensemble for the occasion, rocking a loose pair of light jeans and a ruched white top. She completed the look with a vintage-inspired short-sleeved red cardigan featuring a white floral print, and a dainty gold chain necklace.

Tim also couldn’t resist sharing the moment for his 2.7 million Instagram followers. “My baby girl!” the three-time Grammy winner began. He then echoed his wife of 24 years, sweetly adding the hashtag “#prouddad.” His fans applauded the 18-year-old for getting out there and voting, with one saying, “way to go Audrey!”

Back in June, doting dad Tim took to social media to celebrate Audrey’s milestone graduation! Just like her older sisters Gracie, 23, and Maggie, 21, Audrey finished her senior year at the prestigious Ensworth High School in the family’s hometown of Nashville, Tennessee! “Our class of 2020 girls!” the All I Want crooner posted to Instagram on Sunday, June 14. “Boom! Great work ladies!” he added, also shouting out Maggie who just earned her college degree from Stanford University in California where she reportedly studied marine biology. While there’s no word yet on where the youngest McGraw daughter will go to college, we have no doubt she’ll be following in the footsteps of Maggie and Gracie, who graduated from NYU in 2018.

