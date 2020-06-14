Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Celebrate Daughters Maggie & Audrey’s 2020 Graduations: Mom & I Are So Proud’

A double milestone! Tim McGraw shared photos of his stunning daughter’s Maggie — who is graduating from Stanford — and Audrey, who just finished her senior year of high school!



All grown up! Tim McGraw, 53, took to Instagram to celebrate daughters Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18, on their educational milestones. “Our class of 2020 girls!” Tim began his caption on a photo collage of the girls, shared to his Instagram on Sunday, June 14. “Boom! Great work ladies!” the proud dad exclaimed, adding that he and wife Faith Hill, 52, are “so proud of ya’ll!” In the stunning snaps, Maggie rocks a black sequin blazer and can be seen studiously working on her laptop, while brunette Audrey shows off her gorgeous makeup-free complexion and luscious locks.

Maggie, who is the country royalty‘s second-eldest daughter, is graduating from the prestigious Stanford University in California where she studied marine biology for four years. Meanwhile Audrey — the couple’s youngest daughter — follows in her big sisters’ footsteps as she finishes her high school years at the elite Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee! Of note, Tim and Faith are also parents to 23-year-old Gracie who graduated from New York University in 2018.

Happy 23rd birthday Gracie!

Our oldest is 23…

Wow

The sweetest, kindest heart in the world….

So beautiful inside and out

She's always there for her friends

Always there for her family….

And always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh

We love her so much pic.twitter.com/sQxoOX98cx — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 5, 2020

Tim is such a doting dad, and often posts about his beautiful daughters on social media! The family recently celebrated Gracie’s 23rd birthday on May 5, and we couldn’t get over how much she looked like her mom. The NYU grad rocked a floral dress as she posed for her dad, sporting glasses and a gold necklace. “Happy 23rd birthday Gracie!” Tim gushed. “Our oldest is 23….Wow. The sweetest, kindest heart in the world….so beautiful inside and out. She’s always there for her friends. Always there for her family….And always there with such a big smile and boisterous laugh. We love her so much.”

Recently, Tim revealed how proud he was of Maggie’s charitable work. “Maggie’s doing some work for a non-profit called Feed the Frontline,” Tim explained to Ellen DeGeneres on May 13. “It’s a national non-profit and she’s organizing the one here in Nashville. She’s doing a great job,” he added, explaining that the charty gets donations to buy food from restaurants so they can make donations to nurses and other workers. “I’m really proud of her. She’s doing great stuff,” the singer said.