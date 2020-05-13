Tim McGraw Gushes Over How ‘Proud’ He Is Of Daughter Maggie, 21, For Her New Non-Profit Work

At just 21 years old, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter, Maggie, is giving back during these difficult times. Tim opened up about her charity work and why he’s so ‘proud’ in a new interview.

Tim McGraw is one proud #GirlDad! The country music singer appears on the May 13 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and he told the talk show host about the work his daughter, Maggie McGraw, 21, is doing to help out in Nashville during the coronavirus pandemic. “Maggie’s doing some work for a non-profit called Feed the Frontline,” Tim explained. “It’s a national non-profit and she’s organizing the one here in Nashville. She’s doing a great job.”

Tim explained that Feed the Frontline gets donations to buy food from restaurants so they can donate the food to doctors, nurses and other frontline workers. “It’s a really great project,” Tim said. “I’m really proud of her. She’s doing great stuff.” After the interview, Tim performed his new song, “I Called Mama,” which is a great track about reconnecting with those who are important to us, especially during difficult times. Of course, it’s super relatable during this time of quarantine, and this was Tim’s first time performing it publicly since he released it on May 8.

Meanwhile, Tim and Maggie have gotten a good amount of bonding time in as they’ve been quarantined together at the family’s Nashville home during the coronavirus. In March, Maggie even filmed Tim’s at-home performance of “Something Like That” for the iHeartRadio TV special.

However, sometimes things have gotten a little too close for comfort for the 21-year-old. On April 7, Tim shared a video of himself complimenting wife, Faith Hill’s, “booty,” while Maggie could be seen looking disgusted on-camera. Hopefully there haven’t been too many awkward moments like this one!

In addition to Maggie, Faith and Tim are also parents to Gracie McGraw, 23, and Audrey McGraw, 18. Gracie actually just celebrated her 23rd birthday on May 5, and Tim wrote the sweetest tribute to her on social media. “The sweetest, kindest heart in the world,” he gushed. “So beautiful inside and out. She’s always there for her friends. Always there for her family. And always there with a big smile and boisterous laugh. We love her so much.”