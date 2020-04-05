Tim McGraw Stuns With Inspiring Rendition Of ‘Humble & Kind’ During ‘ACM: Our Country’

Tim McGraw sang exactly what we needed to hear during the ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ special, as he belted out his hit, ‘Humble & Kind,’ from the comfort of his home.

While performing during the ACM Presents: Our Country special on April 5, Tim McGraw gave the world the words we needed to hear. The singer was one of many country stars to sing during the pre-taped event, which aired during the time slot of what would have been the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards. Broadcasting from his home, Tim sang his 2016 smash hit, “Humble And Kind.” The inspiring song was the perfect message amidst the coronavirus pandemic. “Humble and Kind” was actually nominated for three ACM Awards back in 2017. While it did not take home any of the honors, it did win for Best Country Song at the 2017 Grammys!

For this performance, Tim dressed down in a pair of jeans, black shirt and baseball hat, as he sat on a white couch in his house for the performance. Other performers included Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Shania Twain and many more. The ACM Awards were canceled due to quarantine regulations during the coronavirus outbreak, but country music’s biggest stars made sure to still give fans a show by opening up their homes to viewers.

On March 29, Tim also performed during an iHeart TV special. He sang his classic hit song, “Something Like That,” while hanging out by the pool inside his home. His 21-year-old daughter, Maggie McGraw, filmed the intimate performance, which fans went wild for on social media.

The ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2020. The show will take place in Las Vegas and airing on CBS. Tim is not nominated at the award show, so it’s unclear if he’ll be attending — but we’ll always have this performance to look back on!