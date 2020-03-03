The 2020 HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards: When & Where You Can See The Winners

The second annual HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards are officially here & we tapped into all things fitness to give you the list of the top trainers, workouts, accessories & more, which you can find out about below!

With 2020 in full swing and spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to give you the second annual HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards! These past few months we have tapped into celebrity trainers, workouts, apps, clothing, accessories, and more, to give you our list of the best leaders in fitness and health.

This year, we rounded up the top gym-bag essentials that everyone should carry with them to a workout. Included in this list are a weightless dry shampoo, a miniature deodorant that you can apply anytime, anywhere, a mini razor that doesn’t require shaving cream (simply wet it and shave away!), a hydrating face mist, a travel size hairdryer, and so much more. We have also included a diet and snack section which includes protein powder and other deliciously healthy goodies.

We interviewed some of the top celebrity trainers whose clients include the Kim Kardashian and the entire KarJenner clan, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more. Plus, not only do we have the inside scoop from celeb trainers, we have picked out the top workout classes that the celeb set has tried and loved.

Workout clothes were huge this year and we pulled together some of the best apparel including leggings and sports bras that not only help with performance but also make you look your best. We are launching the awards on March 3 and will be running them every day until March 6, so be sure to be on the lookout for all of the best in fitness and health!