Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Reveals The Best Workout You Can Do At Home To Get In Shape Like The Star

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has a fabulous figure & her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the best at-home workout you can do to get in shape!

Kim Kardashian, 39, has an amazingly toned figure and it’s all thanks to her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. Luckily, Mel, Celebrity Trainer, All-Natural Athlete & Fitplan Trainer, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what workouts the pair do together and how you can try the same workouts at home. Mel gushed about working with Kim admitting, “Kim and I share a special bond, we constantly motivate each other to train harder and see the world with fresh eyes. Kim is more than just my client-athlete, she’s a mentor.”

As for what workouts they do together, Mel revealed, “It changes depending on current physique and performance goals, but in general we’re looking for strength gains over time and a 100% sustainable approach to living a fit and active lifestyle. But you bet we’re always doing squats, deadlifts, and thrusts for good measure and leg day gains.” There are certain workouts that Kim excels at and Mel admitted, “She loves anything that has to do with jumping, and she’ll crush a bunch of walking lunges like it’s just regular walking.”

Mel revealed the specific workout that will whip you into shape, and the best part is, you can do it in the comfort of your own home. “You can start with doing HIIT bodyweight workouts at home so that you can learn to use your body and get into performance shape, in the comfort of your own house where it’s just you vs you,” Mel said. “I have my Built at Home training program on the Fitplan app for this specific reason, it’ll be the most rewarding ~25 minutes of sweat and burn you ever experience. Now get to work!”

If you’re looking to get in shape before spring, Mel shared the ideal workout you should try. “‘Ideal’ really depends on factors like your particular goals, age, lifestyle, time, etc. That being said, if you make working out 3-4 times per week and eating a nutrition-based diet a habit, then you’re on the fast track to getting in shape and staying in shape. The fastest way to get in shape is staying in shape.” If working out isn’t your thing, Mel explained that there are other ways to get in shape. “You don’t have to do a particular exercise or program, but you do have to be active. If you have specific goals, find a program that supports them and allow yourself to follow through to the end before you say something doesn’t work for you. Finally, whatever you decide to do in order to get in shape, if you can’t keep training and eating according to that program for at least 3-6 months then this approach is not sustainable. You want to be able to sustain your approach to really get the benefits from living that healthy lifestyle and being strong af.”

Getting in shape doesn’t just mean working out, it also means maintaining a healthy diet, and Mel shared her nutrition tips. “1. Drink water. How much? More than you think you need. 2. Cook for yourself. By cooking for yourself, and your family, you can gain tremendous control over your nutrition and maximize the work you put in the gym. 3. Take time for yourself. A big part of being healthy is being mentally healthy. Spend time with yourself and learn to enjoy your own company so that you can enjoy the company of others having a strong sense of boundaries and respect.”