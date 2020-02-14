Exclusive Interview
Audrina Patridge Reveals The One Workout She Swears By To Get Toned & Fit

It's always swimsuit season in Southern California and The Hills star Audrina Patridge remains ready to hit the beach in this sexy new photoshoot for South Beach Diet. The 34-year-old reality and mother-of-one uses the meal delivery plan to help maintain her ideal weight and stay healthy, a stark contrast from the way she used to live her lifestyle.  Audrina, who has a three-year-old daughter Kirra Max with ex-husband Corey Bohan, explained: ‘Being a mom, I see situations very differently now and I live a very healthy lifestyle. ‘When I first started on The Hills, I was going to fast food restaurants and didn't really care too much about working out because you're young, you can eat whatever you want, but when you get a little older, nutrition and what you put in your body becomes more important. ‘You get energy from certain things you eat, you start noticing your skin changing and your hair is shinier.’ She went on: ‘Ten years ago, I didn't really have options like South Beach Diet ... then it was more fried foods, fast food, having to work out more to maintain that healthy body that you want. ‘Now with South Beach Diet, it's easier because they have all these amazing snacks, just throw them in your purse, and also these really delicious go-to meals that you just pop in the oven or microwave and you're good to go. ‘My motivation to maintain a healthy lifestyle is my daughter. I want her to learn from me, and children learn through watching, and actions and observing, so if she sees me maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating healthy and eating nutritious things... and also exercising and doing chores and cleaning up. I hope that she can take on what I teach her.’ Audrina is an ambassador for South Beach Diet. 02 Jan 2020 Pictured: Audrina Patridge show off her flawless figure in a new photoshoot for South Beach Diet for which she is an ambassador. Photo credit: South Beach Diet/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA57687
Audrina Patridge revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the one workout she swears by to get in shape & how she maintains a healthy lifestyle!

Audrina Patridge, 34, has a fabulously toned figure and the star of The Hills spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about how she gets in shape and the one workout she swears by. “I’m obsessed with Lightning Fit. It’s EMS training, so it’s a 25-minute workout that’s equal to three hours of working out and you burn 720 calories. I do that once or twice a week. It’s a full-body workout. A lot of Victoria’s Secret models do it before the show.”

As for how she manages a healthy lifestyle, Audrina shared, “I eat really clean and I eat plant-based foods. I eat fish, lots of vegetables, rice, and pasta. I’m very balanced when it comes to nutrition.” A typical day of eating for Audrina looks like, “For breakfast, I have an omelet, I eat a lot of eggs or avocado toast. For lunch, I’ll have a chicken or salmon salad, and for dinner, I’ll have salmon. I love fish, so salmon with rice or vegetables or a veggie stir fry.”

Not only does Audrina maintain a healthy lifestyle, but she also keeps up with her beauty routine as well. She recently partnered with Allergan and JUVÉDERM, the injectable lip filler, and the reason she chose the partnership, she admitted, “I’ve always been one to overline my lips and a lot of my friends and people that I know are always so happy with their results so I decided to get mine done. I met with my provider, we talked about all my concerns, I told her I wanted a subtle, pouty natural look. I didn’t want them to look too plump.”

Audrina Patridge spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she maintains a healthy diet & lifestyle. (Craig Barritt/ Getty Images for JUVÉDERM®)

Keeping her skin hydrated is another factor of her lifestyle that she makes sure to take care of. She admitted that getting glowy skin, “is all about hydration. I use a hyaluronic acid serum like the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator and intense moisturizers like the Dr. Lancer Lancer Legacy Youth Treatment.”