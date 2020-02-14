Audrina Patridge Reveals The One Workout She Swears By To Get Toned & Fit

Audrina Patridge revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the one workout she swears by to get in shape & how she maintains a healthy lifestyle!

Audrina Patridge, 34, has a fabulously toned figure and the star of The Hills spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about how she gets in shape and the one workout she swears by. “I’m obsessed with Lightning Fit. It’s EMS training, so it’s a 25-minute workout that’s equal to three hours of working out and you burn 720 calories. I do that once or twice a week. It’s a full-body workout. A lot of Victoria’s Secret models do it before the show.”

As for how she manages a healthy lifestyle, Audrina shared, “I eat really clean and I eat plant-based foods. I eat fish, lots of vegetables, rice, and pasta. I’m very balanced when it comes to nutrition.” A typical day of eating for Audrina looks like, “For breakfast, I have an omelet, I eat a lot of eggs or avocado toast. For lunch, I’ll have a chicken or salmon salad, and for dinner, I’ll have salmon. I love fish, so salmon with rice or vegetables or a veggie stir fry.”

Not only does Audrina maintain a healthy lifestyle, but she also keeps up with her beauty routine as well. She recently partnered with Allergan and JUVÉDERM, the injectable lip filler, and the reason she chose the partnership, she admitted, “I’ve always been one to overline my lips and a lot of my friends and people that I know are always so happy with their results so I decided to get mine done. I met with my provider, we talked about all my concerns, I told her I wanted a subtle, pouty natural look. I didn’t want them to look too plump.”

Keeping her skin hydrated is another factor of her lifestyle that she makes sure to take care of. She admitted that getting glowy skin, “is all about hydration. I use a hyaluronic acid serum like the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator and intense moisturizers like the Dr. Lancer Lancer Legacy Youth Treatment.”