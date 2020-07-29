Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie For IG Challenge

Gracie McGraw took to Instagram to join the growing movement to support women in Turkey. Check out the stunning black and white selfie and powerful message Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter shared!

Gracie McGraw is standing in solidarity with a powerful movement growing across Instagram. The 23-year-old daughter of country crooners Faith Hill, 52, and Tim McGraw, 53, took to the social media platform on July 27 and looked so stunning in a make-up free selfie with a black and white filter. But what really stood out from the post was the moving, informative caption Gracie shared along with the photo.

“Accepted challenge hehehe I love being a womxn,” Gracie began the caption to her post. “Every womxn deserves to have the right to live. This challenge originated in Turkey to bring light to the violence happening against the womxn in Turkey. We stand in solidarity with the womxn in Turkey and we stand in solidarity with all WOMXN,” she concluded her caption.

Gracie also gave a shoutout to the three women who challenged her — Sandy Howard, Meg Perry, and Kristina Thiel. She also added the three hashtags, “Womxn supporting womxn,” “Istanbul Convention Saves Lives,” and “Challenge Accepted.” Gracie received a ton of love for her post, with many calling her “gorgeous,” while others focused on her empowering message. One fan even commented that Gracie’s “voice and your words are very empowering and inspirational.” So true!

The 23-year-old is the eldest of Tim and Faith’s three daughters — including Maggie McGraw, 21, and Audrey McGraw, 18. The two Grammy-winning artists have always been so proud of their three girls, and often take to social media to show their support for their daughters’ ambitions. In fact, Tim took the time to celebrate Gracie, who is seen singing along with him in the video above, on her 23rd birthday.

“Our oldest is 23….Wow,” Tim began the caption to his May 5 social media post. “The sweetest, kindest heart in the world….so beautiful inside and out. She’s always there for her friends. Always there for her family….And always there with such a big smile and boisterous laugh. We love her so much.” Clearly, there’s a whole lot of love to go around in this family, and just as much support! We cannot wait to see what Faith and Tim’s stunning, strong daughters accomplish in the new future!