Meghan McCain Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene As A ‘Twitter Troll Come To Life’ For Anti-Trans Actions

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fought against shielding transgender Americans from discrimination and mocked a colleague’s trans daughter, Meghan McCain called her out for the lack of ‘respect.’

“Look, Marjorie Traylor Greene is like a Twitter troll come to life,” Meghan McCain said during the “Hot Topics” segment of Friday’s (Feb. 26) episode of The View. Meghan’s disdain came a day after Greene, 46, failed to block The Equality Act — a bill that would expand civil rights laws to extend protections on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity – on the House floor. She also trolled her colleague, Rep. Marie Newman, with a hateful sign, and Meghan, 36, had enough. “I hate theatrics in politics. I hate people that go to Congress and have no respect for their colleagues on the other side, and clearly don’t want to make any real change.”

“It’s just very disheartening and sad to see on just strictly a political level,” said Meghan. “What’s so sad to see is that we’re sitting in a place where people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are just doing it for the clicks. They’re not doing it for any other reason. She has ostensibly no power in Congress anymore. She’s a first-term ‘rank-and-file’ member. And the only thing can really do is these sort of theatrical clips that will get her on the first hot topics of The View Friday morning, and there’s no real change made.”

HOUSE PASSES EQUALITY LEGISLATION: The House passed a bill that would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ Americans after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed it and made transphobic comments about a congresswoman's daughter.

“There are real issues facing this country, especially in regards to the LGBTQ community. And conservatives have been allies — some of them have been allies in many fights across the aisle, for a long time, and it’s sad that it seems we’re in a place where it doesn’t matter what good work is done by people like [Rep. Adam Kinzinger] who came out against Marjory Taylor Greene. The only thing that matters is that we’re doing it for the clicks and Twitter trolls. … It is what it is. It’s just horrible.”

Rep. Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, voted for the Equality act and called out Greene for her actions against Rep. Newman. The Illinois Democrat hung the Transgender pride flag outside of her office in support of both the cause and her daughter, who is trans. Greene, in response, hung a sign that read, “There are TWO Genders; MALE & FEMALE. Trust the Science.” Rep. Kinzinger tweeted that he was “sad” and “sorry” for Rep. Greene’s behavior. “Rep. Newman’s daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represent the hate and fame-driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”

Rep. Kinzinger tweeted that he was "sad" and "sorry" for Rep. Greene's behavior: "Rep. Newman's daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP"

It should be noted that while Kinzinger is asking to “#RestoreOurGOP,” he voted in line with former President Donald Trump’s policies about 90% of the time, per FiveThirtyEight. He also voted against Trump’s first Impeachment. However, after the U.S. Capitol riots, Kinzinger was the first Republican of the House calling for Trump’s removal via the 25th Amendment, and he joined nine other Republicans who voted in favor of Trump’s second impeachment.

McCain has bemoaned Rep. Greene’s antics in the past while also blaming the “mainstream media” for giving her a constant spotlight. “The more that the mainstream media continues to come out and say that all Republicans are crazy people and birthers and we believe in space lasers, then the more it makes traditional Republicans — and there’s still a lot of them in the country — go back into their corners,” she said during the Feb. 1 edition of The View. With that, a day after the House passed the Equality Act, The Federalist – the conservative publication c-founded by Meghan’s husband, Ben Domenech – published a post titled “5 Things You Need To Know About The Extremist ‘Equality Act’ House Democrats Just Passed.”

The post alleged that the Equality Act is “anti-science” and “antithetical to Judeo-Christian teachings” while linking to the conservative think-tank, The Witherspoon Institute, and the Women’s Liberation Front, a “leftist” organization that has embraced trans-exclusionary radical feminist policies. While Meghan claims the mainstream media is putting a spotlight on Rep. Greene, conservative media is more than happy to spotlight her policies.