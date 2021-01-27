Parkland School Activist David Hogg Called A ’Coward’ By Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – Watch Video

A disturbing 2018 video shows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene chasing Parkland survivor David Hogg down the street and harassing him about gun rights, just weeks after the school shooting.

Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Twitter for harassing a Parkland survivor just weeks after the Florida school shooting left 17 dead, including his 14-year-old daughter. The video, which Greene filmed herself in March 2018, shows her following teenager David Hogg down the street in DC, hounding him with questions about “gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights,” which he ignores. She calls him a “coward” for doing so.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

“Is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in?” Guttenberg tweeted on January 27. “I will answer all of your questions in person.” Hogg, like many students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, became an activist in the wake of the February 14, 2018 shooting that ended in the deaths of faculty and students — the survivors’ friends, peers, and siblings. Hogg and other students like Emma González used the national spotlight to argue for gun reforms that could prevent future mass shootings.

In the video, Greene says, “The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun,” later asking him how he got meetings with 30 senators. “And how did you get kids ― why do you use kids? Why kids?” she asks, which Hogg also ignores as she stumbles down the street after the 17-year-old. Well, it’s because Hogg, his friends, and the majority of the victims at a school shooting were children.

Parkland survivors and family, including Guttenberg, have called for Greene, who won a runoff election in 2020 to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, to be removed from Congress. Greene had made comments on Facebook claiming that the shooting was a hoax, a “false flag” to push for stricter gun control. “Marjorie Greene should resign,” the March For Our Lives co-founder tweeted. “If you spread conspiracies about mass shootings there should be no place for you in congress.”

She has been called out by her fellow Congressional Republicans, as well, for publicly supporting QAnon. Greene has exhibited alarming behavior when it comes to her Democratic peers. During her 2020 campaign, she posted a photo of herself holding a gun next to a pic of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, along with the words “hate America leftists [who] want to take this country down.” The image was taken down for violating Facebook policies.

In a January 2019 Facebook post, Greene liked a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who were part of the “deep state.” In an April 2018 Facebook post about the Iran Deal, Greene replied to a comment asking when they would be “able to hang H & O,” referring to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. “Stage is being set,” Greene wrote, according to CNN. “Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”