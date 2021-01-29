Marjorie Taylor Greene: 5 Things To Know About GA Rep. Who Supported Executing Nancy Pelosi

She’s a conspiracy theorist with a disturbing history of posts and comments about harming Democratic leaders. Now, Marjorie Taylor Greene is making laws in the House. Learn more about the GA Rep.

The Republican party is under fire for continuing to support an promote newly-elected Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy theorist and QAnon supporter who indicated in 2018 that she wanted to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama executed. Here’s what you need to know about Greene, 46, who also believes that the mass murders of children in Parkland and Sandy Hook never happened — and was still paced on the House Education Committee:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Republican Congresswoman From Georgia

Greene was elected representative of Georgia’s 14th congressional district in a 2020 runoff election. She won the August runoff election, then ran unopposed in the general election when her Democratic opponent, Kevin Van Ausdal, dropped out. Greene campaigned as a massive Trump supporter and ran on the slogan “Save America, Stop Socialism!”

Shortly before the primary election, Facebook removed a campaign video for violating its terms of service. In the video, Greene brandishes an AR-15 rifle and tells “antifa terrorists” to “stay the hell out of Northwest Georgia.” Her “number one policy goal is to end abortion in America,” according to her official congressional website.

Greene Has Supported QAnon Theories In The Past

Greene has distanced herself from QAnon, a conspiracy group that believes DC is run by pedophiles and sex traffickers who are trying to take down Trump for knowing “the truth.” She subscribed to the Pizzagate conspiracy and claimed that Hillary Clinton murdered her political opponents. In a February 2018 Facebook post, Greene backed a false claim that Clinton videotaped herself murdering a child in a Satanic ritual and ordering a “hit” on police to cover it up.

Greene Called The Parkland Shooting A ‘False Flag’ & Harassed Survivors

Greene believes that the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead, was a “false flag” event to persuade the public to want stricter gun control laws. She said this about the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in which 20 first graders and six teachers were murdered. A video reemerged in January 2021 of Greene harassing David Hogg, a teen survivor of Parkland, on the street in DC just weeks after the shooting.

Hogg, like many of his classmates, spoke up in the wake of the massacre to plead for gun control laws, and gained national attention. Greene filmed herself following him down the street on the way to the Capitol, telling him, “the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun” and asking him why he “used kids” in his messaging. Well, Hogg, his classmates, and the majority of the victims at the school shooting were children. Other Parkland families condemned Greene after the video went public.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Greene Has Supported Executing Prominent Democrats & Threatened ‘The Squad’

A sick treasure trove of old Facebook posts, comments, and likes from 2018 and 2019 unearthed disturbing truths about Greene’s feelings for her new Democratic colleagues. In a January 2019 post, Greene liked a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Pelosi. She also liked comments on other posts about executing FBI agents who were part of the “deep state.” Greene indicated in an April 2018 post, in response to a commenter, that she wanted to see Clinton and Obama hanged.

“Stage is being set,” Greene wrote, according to CNN. “Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.” During her congressional campaign, she posted a photo of herself holding a gun next to a photo of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, along with the words “hate America leftists [who] want to take this country down.”

Greene’s Fellow Republicans Have Condemned Her Racist & Violent Posts

The House’s highest-ranking Republicans tried to distance themselves from Greene when she was running for office in 2020 after Politico uncovered viciously racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamaphobic videos she posted on Facebook. In the videos, Greene said that Muslims shouldn’t be in government and were pedophiles; called Black people “slaves to the Democratic Party”; called George Soros, a prominent Jewish Democratic donor, a Nazi; and said she would feel “proud” to see Confederate monuments in the south if she were Black.

She compared Black Lives Matter activists to the neo-Nazis and KKK members who marched in Charlottesville. “Guess what? Slavery is over,” she said in one video. “Black people have equal rights.” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said in a statement at the time that, “The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great.”

And yet, here Greene is sitting on the House Education Committee a year later. Pelosi criticized the House GOP in a January 28 press conference for not doing more to rebuke Greene in light of these new findings. “Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school — what could they be thinking?” Pelosi asked. “Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It’s absolutely appalling, and I think the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children.”