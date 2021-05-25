J.Lo 1st Reunited With Ben Affleck To Get Reaction Out Of A-Rod Before Realizing Her True Feelings

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck initially reunited in hopes to get a reaction from J.Lo’s ex-fiance, however it seems her feelings are ‘real’.

It seems Bennifer is back on, all these years later! Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, reunited after the “Let’s Get Loud” singer split from her ex fiance Alex Rodriguez, and have seemingly rekindled their romance. A source told HollywoodLife exclusively that the reunion began as an attempt to get a “reaction” from A-Rod. “This started out with her trying to get a reaction from Alex, but then she realized it could turn into something and she’d be lying if she said that doesn’t make her feel good,” the insider began.

“Her feelings on having something with Ben are real and she wants to explore that. Things with A-Rod are over forever in her eyes and she’s working on moving on.” The source added, “Jennifer is still taking things slow with Ben. It just sort of happened. She’s just seeing where things go and trying not to overthink or put pressure on it and Ben seems to be giving her all the time she needs. She’s calling the pace right now.”

They also explained that, “her kids were very, very close to A-Rod and she’s still helping them process life after the split. They were close to his kids as well and really were a blended family which is another reason she’s not rushing.” Ben and Jen were most recently seen together in Miami, FL on Sunday, May 23. The formerly engaged couple were spotted walking down the stairs of a Miami home as they appeared to soak in the sunshine, in the images obtained by People.

Jennifer was all-smiles as she walked in front of Ben, wearing a light blue dress as she kept her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Meanwhile Ben showed off his facial hair, opting for a black t-shirt and olive green chino pants. This is the first sighting of the pair since they were seen together in Montana on May 10. As fans would know, the pair were engaged in 2002 however they split back in January 2004.

They’ve since created quite a media circus, after Ben was seen exiting a white car belonging to Jennifer in late April near her Bel-Air area home on April 29. The two were both scheduled to appear at the VAX Live concert, where she performed “I’m Glad” — a song notoriously about their past romance. They were then photographed together for the first time in 17 years as they vacationed together in Big Sky, Montana.