Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Take Love To Miami In 1st Pics Together Since Montana Getaway

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together in Miami, less than two weeks after their Montana trip! J.Lo was all smiles as Ben followed her down a staircase at a rental home.

Long live Bennifer! Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, were seen together again in Miami, FL on Sunday, May 23. The formerly engaged couple (who have seemingly rekindled their romance) were spotted walking down the stairs of a Miami area home as they appeared to enjoy the sunny weather in the images obtained by People. Jennifer was all-smiles as she walked in front of Ben, wearing a baby blue dress as she kept her highlighted hair back in a ponytail. Meanwhile Ben showed off his facial hair, opting for a black t-shirt and olive green chino pants. The sighting marks the first since they were seen together in Montana on May 10.

Earlier in the day, The Town actor was spotted walking out of the the Miami airport. He stayed low key in a baseball cap that read Big Sky, Montana — a nod to his recent trip with Jen — sunglasses and a protective face mask. The rest of his look was casual with gray jeans and a t-shirt. Ben had a blue leather duffle bag slung over his shoulder, implying he’s planning to spend a few days in the sunny Florida city. The dad of three finished his ensemble with a plaid shirt (a go-to look for him) and bomber style leather jacket.

Jennifer, of course, primarily resides in Miami. The This Is Me…Then singer purchased a $32.5 mansion in the city’s exclusive Star Island, which is a man-made island in Biscayne Bay, in 2020. She has regularly posted photos and updates from the 14,764-square-foot property, which includes 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, along with a massive infinity pool, wine room, library and more. The home is also where she spent most of the COVID-19 quarantine with ex-fiancee Alex Rodriguez, 45. The house she and Ben were spotted at, however, appears to be a rental.

Ahead of Ben’s arrival, Jen got in some time at the gym! The mom-of-two sizzled in a red crop top and matching rose printed leggings as she got in a sweat session, holding onto her rhinestone encrusted “J.Lo” water cup. She kept her hair up in a bun as she smiled towards cameras, keeping her eyes hidden behind a wire frame pair of sunglasses.

Bennifer have created quite the frenzy since reuniting, last spending time together in Los Angeles where she headed for a funeral. “Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days…she spent time with Ben,” People reported on Thursday, May 20. “They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip [earlier this month],” the insider noted, adding that they’re “committed to making things work” despite the “tricky” long distance situation.

The duo — who were engaged back in 2002 before splitting back in Jan. 2004 — first created a stir when Ben was seen exiting a white SUV belonging to Jennifer in late April near her Bel-Air area home on April 29. The two were both scheduled to appear just days later at the VAX Live concert, where she curiously performed “I’m Glad” — a song notoriously about their past romance. They were then photographed together for the first time in 17 years as they vacationed together in Big Sky, Montana.

“Ben had a great time with Jen in Montana, and he’s happy they were able to spend some one-on-one time together for a few days,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife after their getaway. “He isn’t putting any expectations on things and is taking things one day at a time. Ben pulled out a few stops by trying to impress Jen during their trip, and he even cooked for her on one or two occasions.” A second source that “they haven’t been able to spend time together like this in years, and he really enjoyed her company and catching up.” The couple originally met in late 2001 while filming Gigli, with Ben proposing with an iconic pink diamond ring by Nov. 2002. The pair were slated to marry by Labor Day 2003, but postponed their nuptials before splitting for good in Jan. 2004.