Sharon Stone, Bette Midler & More Stars Have Hilarious Reactions To ‘Bennifer’s Reunion: ‘WTF’

Celebrities took to social media to either respond to or repost news about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Montana getaway and reported rekindled romance.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, aka “Bennifer” are reportedly dating once again after splitting up 17 years ago and a lot of celebs have something to say about it! After photos of the two traveling during a recent getaway to Montana surfaced on the internet, Sharon Stone, Bette Midler and more reacted to the news that the lovebirds may be back together. Take a look at the responses about the comeback of “Bennifer” below!

Sharon Stone

Sharon’s response came after comedian Michelle Collins reposted a pic of Jennifer and Ben in a car together during their trip along with the caption, “J-Lo’s been with him for like 2 weeks and he’s hot as shit again. I bet his phoenix back tattoo is slowly disappearing like the photo in Back to the Future.” The actress’ short but effective comment read, “Yeah I mean WTF A-Rod?”

Bette Midler

#BenAffleck & #JenniferLopez might be back together? Aww. That's nice, but I was hoping that if we could bring anything back from the early 2000's it would be my pelvic floor muscles. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 11, 2021

Bette took to Twitter to tweet a hilarious comment about the nostalgia of Jennifer and Ben. “#BenAffleck & #JenniferLopez might be back together?” she tweeted. “Aww. That’s nice, but I was hoping that if we could bring anything back from the early 2000’s it would be my pelvic floor muscles.”

Kevin Smith

“Bennifer” is trending.

It’s a name I first gave the kids during “Jersey Girl” pre-production, before the world found out they were dating.

I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 10, 2021

Kevin Smith directed the 2004 film Jersey Girl, which starred the on-again, off-again couple and shared a tweet in which he took credit for their couple nickname. “‘Bennifer’ is trending. It’s a name I first gave the kids during ‘Jersey Girl’ pre-production, before the world found out they were dating,” he wrote. “I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular.”

Matthew Modine

Love is blind #Bennifer — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) May 11, 2021

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine also spoke out about the reunion with a short and kind of cryptic tweet. “Love is blind #Bennifer,” it read.

Matt Damon

“I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.” -Matt Damon on speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their relationship pic.twitter.com/GPbmZX9fQT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2021

Ben’s good friend Matt Damon made headlines on May 11 when he was asked about Jennifer and Ben’s reconciliation on Today. “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” he joked while adding he hadn’t heard about the Montana trip before the pics went public. “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. … That would be awesome.”

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg brought on some laughs during a recent episode of The View when the topic of Jennifer and Ben came up. As co-host Sara Haines started talking about why she thinks the former lovebirds should get back together, the Sister Act star fell asleep in her chair. “I’m just going to rest my eyes while you talk about this” she said to her co-hosts at one point before closing her eyes again.

Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt simply retweeted a tweet that seemed to indicate his interest in Jennifer and Ben’s status. It included the recent car pic of the stars along with the caption, “I had zero interest in any celebrity couples in 2002 (other than Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake), so I missed the Bennifer train. I’m happy to announce, however, that I’m fully on board in 2021.”

Brad Smith

I knew there was a light at the end of #COVID19 #Bennifer — Brad Smith (@bradcsmith) May 11, 2021

Food Network Canada star Brad Smith also capped things off by sharing his upbeat post which read, “I knew there was a light at the end of #COVID19 #Bennifer.”