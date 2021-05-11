Matt Damon Hopes Ben Affleck Has Found Love With Jennifer Lopez Again: ‘I Hope It’s True’

Matt Damon chatted with co-hosts of the ‘Today’ show, and revealed how ‘awesome’ it would be for longtime pal Ben Affleck to get back together with former flame Jennifer Lopez!

As fans continue to speculate whether or not Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are really back together, the co-hosts of the Today show got in touch with a source who’s been close to the Justice League actor, 48, for decades! On the May 11 episode of Today, Matt Damon offered his take on the “Bennifer” rumors. “You’re friend, Ben Affleck, and a little thing we called ‘Bennifer’…How do you like them apples?!” Savannah Gutherie asked the actor, 50.

“I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.” -Matt Damon on speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their relationship pic.twitter.com/GPbmZX9fQT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2021

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” Matt told Savannah and Hoda Kotb. Matt is currently in Australia working on the film Stillwater, so naturally, Hoda was curious if Matt heard about the news all the way on the other side of the globe! “I just heard you guys,” he said. “I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it.”

But when it came down to what Matt really thought of Ben and his former fiancée, 51, being spotted together in Montana, he offered a fairly honest response. “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome,” he said. As longtime fans know, Matt and Ben go way back, so it’s understandable that he wouldn’t want to dish too much on his BFF’s potentially rekindled romance.

In 1998, Matt and Ben won the Academy Award for Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for the 1997 film Good Will Hunting. At the time, the two were just in the 20s! After their major success, both Matt and Ben’s stars rose in Hollywood, and Ben started dating an equally famous talent in Jennifer Lopez.

The media coined the early aughts A-list couple “Bennifer,” and the two got engaged after some time of dating and collaborating on films like Gigli. Sadly, the two split in 2004, but Ben and J.Lo have maintained a very supportive bond over the years. In fact, Ben gushed about his former flame in a recent profile with InStyle.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” Ben told the outlet. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”