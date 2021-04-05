Ben Affleck Gushes Over Ex J.Lo’s Ageless Beauty: ‘You Look The Same As You Did In 2003’

Ben Affleck gave former fiancée Jennifer Lopez a slew of compliments on her beauty and work ethic in a new profile for InStyle!

More than 17 years after his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has nothing but glowing compliments for his former fiancée. The Argo actor and director, 48, was one of many people who offered their thoughts on J.Lo’s career for the May 2021 issue of InStyle, noting the multi-hyphenate talent’s decades-long work in the entertainment industry. Of the compliments Ben doled out, he couldn’t get over how the singer, 51, had barley aged a day! “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” Ben asked in the profile.

“Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s…at best?” J.Lo was incredibly flattered by Ben’s words. “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too,” she said of her early aughts beau, with whom she worked on Gigli (2003) and Jersey Girl (2004). Beyond her beauty, though, Ben was also incredibly complimentary of J.Lo’s incredible focus and dedication to her work.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out,” Ben explained to the outlet. Ben further explained that J.Lo always had a “seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.” Of course, the filmmaker and actor also noted how the Hustlers star hasn’t lost that intentionality all of these years later.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he said. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.” As many fans know, Ben and J.Lo have a well-known history together.

The former high-profile couple started dating during the summer of 2002, after they met on the set of Gigli. They got engaged in November 2002, but ultimately made the decision to got their separate ways in January 2004. While the two are definitely focused on their own lives, careers, and families, it’s wonderful to see the clear, mutual respect they have for one another all of these years later.