Jennifer Lopez, 51, Rocks A Sexy Plunging Swimsuit, Sheer Shirt & More For ‘InStyle’ Beauty Issue

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely gorgeous in a series of photos for InStyle’s May 2021 Beauty Issue! Check out the pics and learn more about how she balances career and motherhood.

Jennifer Lopez looked positively gorgeous in a series of photos for the May 2021 Beauty Issue of InStyle. The stunning, ageless beauty, 51, posed in a series of stunning looks for the spring cover, including a sheer top and jeans that looked perfect for the season. In the snap, featured on InStyle‘s official Instagram account, J.Lo lounged on the sand and gave the camera a gorgeous glance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine)

The white bodysuit designed by Re/Done accentuated J.Lo’s figure effortlessly, and she fashioned the perfect pair of jeans from Wrangler for the casual look. Her simple ensemble was accessorized with an Omega watch and a bracelet by Roberto Coin. While the lead image for InStyle‘s Beauty Issue highlighted J.Lo’s stunning, natural beauty, even more images in the issue featured J.Lo’s signature, sexy style and brilliant confidence!

In another photo from the magazine’s issue, which was featured on the cover, The Wedding Planner alum wore a Norma Kamali swimsuit that was perfect for the beach location. She accessorized with a Chanel watch that could just be glimpsed on her left wrist. J.Lo looked positively radiant and as confident as ever for the special issue of the magazine. And the outlet even comprised the feature with a slew of first-person accounts of the entertainer’s brilliant work ethic, beauty, and approach to her decades-long experience in the spotlight.

Even the star, herself, reflected on her career and her time as a working mom. “It’s hard for any working mom,” J.Lo observed. “You feel guilt anytime you have to work and cannot take care of your kids. It’s a balance, and I do the best I can. It doesn’t matter if I’m on location or if I’m in the house with them — we are communicating, we are laughing, and we are spending time together,” she continued.

“And sometimes I’m even nagging at them to brush their teeth, get into bed to get up for school, all the things you have to do. I cannot begin to list the things that my kids have taught me about myself. I’d have to write a whole separate book on that,” she jokingly told the outlet. Between her stunning beauty and incredible professionalism, fans have so much to look forward to from J.Lo in the years to come!