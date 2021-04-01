Jennifer Lopez Treats Twins Emme & Max, 13, To A Family Night Swim While A-Rod Is Nowhere In Sight

Jennifer Lopez shared a fun photo with her twins after a long day of filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ in the Dominican Republic! See the pic!

After a lot of long hours on set in the Dominican Republic, Jennifer Lopez finally got some much-needed quality time in with her two 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max. The mother-of-two, 51, took to Instagram on March 31 and gave her fans a glimpse at the fun moments she spent with her youngsters while hanging out in a luxurious pool. In the snap, J.Lo lifted her arms in the air, wearing a luminous smile, and towered over her two youngsters.

Emme and Max looked absolutely adorable, as the newly-minted teenagers smiled toward the camera and lounged on the edge of the water. J.Lo and her kiddos were joined by producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and photographer Ana Carballosa, who actually snapped two more photos in the carousel post that J.Lo posted to Instagram to commemorate another day of filming. J.Lo shared the sweetest caption along with the image, too.

“Thank you [V3A Team] for the incredible stay while we were filming [Shotgun Wedding],” J.Lo captioned the image. While the moment was truly a happy one to see, it comes just weeks after reports circulated that J.Lo and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, were heading for a split. Fortunately, the A-list couple fended off rumors when A-Rod came to visit J.Lo in the Dominican Republic.

Just five days ago, the former baseball player, 45, posted a photo of himself in a pool with his bare back turned to the camera. “Heading into weekend like…Hope you have a great one,” he captioned the pic, adding the emoji of the Dominican Republic flag to his caption. On the same day, he shared a selfie, which you can see above, with his beloved lady, as they promoted Goli Gummy together.

Prior to their unified post together, the couple also issued a statement to assure fans that they were very much still together, though they were working on their relationship. “We are working through some things,” the two shared in a joint statement on March 13. As Jennifer continues to work on Shotgun Wedding, hopefully fans will get to see more of the couple together in the days to come!