Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reunite In L.A.: They’re ‘Committed’ To Making Relationship Work

Less than two weeks after getaway to Montana, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent even more time together in Los Angeles, according to a new report.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are continuing to explore their rekindled relationship. “Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days,” People reports. “She spent time with Ben. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip [earlier this month].” The mag’s source said that Ben and Jen have found themselves in a “tricky situation” because they live on opposite coasts. However, they’re reportedly “committed to making things work.”

After weeks of rumored relationship issues, J.Lo ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April. It wasn’t long before she reunited with a familiar face, though. At the end of April, reports surfaced that the singer/actress had been spending time with Ben, who she was previously engaged to in the early 2000s. At the time, Page Six reported that Ben had been spotted heading to J.Lo’s home on multiple occasions after the A-Rod breakup.

Then, on Mother’s Day weekend, the two were photographed together for the first time in Montana. They enjoyed a private getaway before returning to their respective homes. Now, just over a week later, it looks like they’re spending time together once again, according to People’s report.

“They’re taking things very slow,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “She’s always said in interviews that he’s the one who got away, and she means it. But they’re just going with the flow of it all right now and not over-thinking it or putting pressure on it.” Jen and Ben met on the set of Gigli in 2002, and were engaged by that November. However, they canceled their Sept. 2003 wedding just days before the ceremony, and although they stayed together, they wound up splitting in Jan. 2004.

Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, who he had three kids with. They were together for ten years before splitting in 2015, and they remain close and amicable as co-parents today. After the split, he dated Lindsay Shookus and Ana de Armas. Meanwhile, Jennifer married Marc Anthony and they had twins. The longtime lovers split in 2011 after seven years of marriage. J.Lo then dated Casper Smart on and off for five years, before finally getting together with A-Rod in Feb. 2017. The baseball star popped the question in April 2019, but the former lovers had to cancel their 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. They split before making it down the aisle.