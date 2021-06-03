Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Excited’ For Ben Affleck To Meet Her Kids: She’s ‘Enjoying’ Their New ‘Connection’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance is heating up to the point where the ‘Booty’ singer can’t wait to introduce the ‘Batman’ star to her kids!

Jennifer Lopez‘s twins Max and Emme, 13, are the apples of her eye. So it’s no wonder how important it would be for her to introduce Ben Affleck to them after the exes continue to explore their rekindled romance. Although the meetup has yet to happen, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the the Hustlers star who revealed how “excited” J.Lo is for Ben to meet her pride and joy.

“Jennifer’s excited for Ben to meet her kids, she’s so proud of them, but it hasn’t happened yet. She’s letting them set the pace,” a friend close to the Emmy nominee said. “She’s very tuned into them so as a mother she’ll know when they’re ready. For now she’s been focused on reconnecting with Ben and enjoying her time with him.”

“Even though so many years have gone by in a lot of ways it’s like no time has passed, their connection is so natural. If you had told her a year ago that she’d be dating Ben again, she never would’ve believed it. But the universe works in mysterious ways and she’s just trying to stay open to whatever is meant to be and enjoying every step along the way.”

A second source who is close to the Oscar winner said, “Ben and Jen are working on each other and once that perfects itself, then they want to add the kids to the situation. Right now they are just happy that they are able to invest another honeymoon phase to their relationship and they want to see where their feelings take them.”

After weeks of rumored relationship issues, J.Lo ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April and shortly thereafter she was spotted out with her former fiance, Ben. The two were previously engaged in the early 2000s. At the time, Page Six reported that Ben had been spotted heading to J.Lo’s home on multiple occasions after the A-Rod breakup.