See Pics

Jennifer Lopez & Twins Max & Emme, 13, Are Seen Boarding A Private Plane Amid Ben Affleck Reunion

BACKGRID
Hallandale Beach, FL - Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and the kids attend the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship at David Grutman's LIV Stretch Village held at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme Muniz in Miami. The mother daughter duo stopped to eat some pasta at an Italian restaurant before going to Gucci, Valentino, and Lulu Laboratorium. At Gucci, the waited in line like everyone else in accordance with COVID-19 rules. But the superstar didn’t have to wait long before security let her cut in front of about 4 others that were ahead of her! Shot on December 20, 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel MunizSuper Bowl LIV, Halftime show, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA - 02 Feb 2020
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Jennifer Lopez looks fit and happy stopping at a bakery with her daughter Emme after leaving the gym in preparation for her Super Bowl show. Jennifer stands out in sunglasses, a JLO hoodie, leopard print leggings, and black sneakers.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel MuñizBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Jennifer Lopez stunned as she approached the private jet, just a day after having coffee with her twins father Marc Anthony and days after Ben’s trip to Miami.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is a jet setter! The This Is Me…Then singer was spotted boarding a plane once again on Friday, May 28th alongside her adorable twins Max and Emme, 13. The trio were seen walking along a tarmac and towards the plane as they prepared to head out of Miami, where Ben Affleck, 48, was just visiting her last weekend. Jennifer sported a long sleeve black top and loose fitting ripped jean, along with a sky high pair of heels: she traded in her sneakers for the round toe black “Dolly” pump by Charlotte Olympia. The unique shoes featured a chunky gold platform.

Jennifer Lopez, Max & Emme
Jennifer Lopez is seen with her twins Max and Emme, 13, boarding a private plane in Miami, FL, on May 28, 2021. (BACKGRID)

The New York native kept her highlighted hair back in a high ponytail, keeping her face hidden behind a wire pair of sunglasses. She finished her ensemble with a beige and black leather tote that appeared to be filled with her essentials. Her twins were both casual, with Emme rocking a dark gray long sleeve, matching shorts and white sneakers. Doting mom J.Lo sweetly put her arm around the 13-year-old as they walked towards the plane, while Max — sporting a white t-shirt and black shorts — walked slightly in front.

Jen’s trip comes just a week after she reunited with Ben in Miami! The Oscar winner was spotted flying in on Saturday, May 22, still wearing a Big Sky, Montana hat as a nod to their romantic trip earlier this month. Later that afternoon, he and Jen were photographed walking down a staircase her $18 million rental. J.Lo was all smiles as Ben, still wearing the watch she gave him in 2002, followed behind.

The getaway also comes a day after Jennifer was seen having coffee at the W Hotel in South Beach, Miami, with their father Marc Anthony, 52. The formerly married couple — who split in 2014 — actively co-parent their teenage twins in the Florida city. Jen was low key in a lavender workout set for the al fresco catch up, while Marc sported a Miami Marlins hat along with a button down shirt and olive green cargo pants.

It’s been years since the two split, and sources tell us the latin singer has been “100% there” for his ex-wife amid her split from  Alex Rodriguez, 45, and reunion with Ben. “They’re still extremely close, he’s one of her biggest cheerleaders. All he wants is for her to be happy and if Ben makes her happy then he’s all for it,” a source close to Marc tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Marc trusts Jennifer that she is making the right decisions in her relationship life because when it comes to their kids and their kids well-being… if she is dating Ben, or anyone for that matter, Marc is currently okay with it all because he knows she isn’t going to bring anyone in their kids’ lives that is going to mess up any dynamic. Marc has his full trust in Jen and respected Alex and likes Ben,” they added.