Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ex Marc Anthony In Miami After Romantic Getaway With Ben Affleck

Days after she reunited with Ben Affleck in Miami, Jennifer Lopez was spotted with ex-husband — and the father of her twins — Marc Anthony!

Jennifer Lopez, 51, was spotted out with another ex for a coffee date: Marc Anthony, 52! The formerly married couple, who are parents to twins Max and Emme, 13, were spotted enjoying coffee at the W Hotel in Miami Beach on Thursday, May 27. Both looked casual and relaxed, with J.Lo wearing a lavender workout set and keeping her hair back in a high ponytail. Mark sported a button down shirt and white t-shirt, along with an orange Miami Marlins hat. The pair, who were married from 2004 – 2014, aren’t often spotted together but actively co-parent their two children.

The coffee date comes just days after Jennifer and rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 48, spent time together in Miami, FL. The Town actor was spotted flying into the Florida city on Saturday, May 22 rocking a hat that read “Big Sky, Montana” — a nod to their getaway earlier this month. Ben quickly made his way to Jen’s $18 million rental, where they were all-smiles as they made their way down a staircase. Curiously, Ben was wearing an important piece of jewelry from the “Bennifer” era back in 2003: a watch gifted to him by Jennifer.

The unique time piece in question first made a public appearance in J.Lo’s “Jenny From The Block” video, which was meant to mock the paparazzi and media attention surrounding the pair. Jen is seen watch shopping and then later gifting one to Ben, who opens the custom-made item on camera. Eagle eyed fans quickly spotted the watch, which consists of a Franck Muller face attached to a chunky Chrome Hearts bracelet.

Ben seemed right at home in Miami as he puffed a cigarette bare foot while Jennifer — wearing a pink and gray shorts — peaked out at him. At another point in the day, she stood outside to do some stretches and meditate before taking Ben to her go-to gym, Anatomy Fitness.

It seems to be raining ex’s in J.Lo’s world, as former flame Diddy, 51, got in on the action yesterday! The rapper posted a throwback photo of him and Jen holding hands from back when they dated, which was from 1999 – 2001. He simply wrote “#tbt,” which seemed to be a tongue-in-cheek response to Bennifer’s unexpected reunion!