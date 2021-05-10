J.Lo Cuddles Up With Kids Max & Emme, 13, & Mom On Mother’s Day After Ben Affleck Reunion

Jennifer Lopez had an amazing Mother’s Day with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and her ‘coconuts,’ twins Max and Emme after her trip to Montana with Ben Affleck. See her sweet post!

Jennifer Lopez spent her Mother’s Day with the ones she loves the most! The stunning singer, 51, took to Instagram on May 9 and shared a series of photos from her day with her 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian “Max” David, and her own mother Guadalupe Rodríguez. The precious carousel post began with a selfie snap of J.Lo and her kiddos, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

The trio looked absolutely adorable, with J.Lo and Emme rocking soft smiles and Max positively beaming at the camera. The second photo, however, featured someone incredibly important to The Wedding Planner star: her mom! J.Lo’s mom snuggled up to her grandchildren, and J.Lo flashed a stunning smile at the camera. Emme even made a heart sign with her fingers!

The post finished up with a few candid photos of J.Lo, her mom, and her twins. The entire post was super sweet, and J.Lo had the perfect, simple caption to go along with the images. “[Mother’s Day] with my mommy and coconuts,” J.Lo wrote, adding a heart emoji and two coconut emojis!

This new post from J.Lo comes just after a report surfaced that the singer was spending time in Montana with her former flame, Ben Affleck! The pair, who were engaged in the early aughts, reportedly enjoyed their time together before heading back to Los Angeles on Sunday. Of course, Ben and J.Lo have actually maintained a strong bond since they split in 2004.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out,” the actor, 48, said of J.Lo for InStyle. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” Ben said. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”