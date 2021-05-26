Ben Affleck Wears Hat From Montana Getaway With J.Lo After Returning Home From Miami – Pics

Ben Affleck was photographed walking around Los Angeles with his nine-year-old son Samuel after returning from Miami, where he spent several days relaxing with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck, 48, may be back in the L.A. area but he’s keeping his Montana getaway with rumored on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 51, close to his mind – literally! The actor was seen taking a walk with his son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, 49, on May 26 and was noticeably wearing a baseball cap that read “Big Sky Montana” across the front. The head gear was most likely bought during his reportedly romantic trip with J.Lo and definitely indicates he’s loving the state.

In addition to the hat, Ben wore a light blue patterned button-down shirt over a dark gray shirt and gray jeans. He also wore sneakers and Sam wore a green top and blue pants. The actor also added a black face mask to keep himself and others safe.

Ben’s latest outing with his son is the first time he’s been seen publicly since enjoying a few days with Jennifer in Miami, FL. The stars made headlines when they were seen hanging out outside of an impressive home in the sunny location more than once. Whether she was meditating or he was smoking on the balcony, they both appeared to be comfortable and taking in every moment.

The reunited pair also went on a gym date at Anatomy gym, where Jennifer often goes, and although they were photographed separately, there were some reports that they were getting cozy inside. The reported rekindled relationship hasn’t been confirmed by Jennifer or Ben yet, but their latest sightings prove they’re making sure to spend time together whenever they can.

Jennifer and Ben’s reunion is a big deal for a lot of fans. Their previous relationship-turned-engagement made big headlines back in 2002-2004 and brought on the creation of their couple nickname, “Bennifer.” A source recently told us that although they’re enjoying hanging out again, they’re still taking things “slow.”

“They’re taking things very slow,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “She’s always said in interviews that he’s the one who got away, and she means it. But they’re just going with the flow of it all right now and not over-thinking it or putting pressure on it.”