Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Emerge On Their Miami Balcony After Sexy Gym Date — New Pics

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some meditation outside of her Miami house on May 25, shortly after her reported boyfriend Ben Affleck was photographed smoking a cigarette on the balcony.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, proved they’re still taking in some relaxing time together when they were once again photographed outside the Miami home they’ve been staying. The singer was seen breathing in the fresh air outside while meditating in a stylish white sleeveless jumpsuit. She closed her eyes and stretched her arms out wide during the relaxing solo session and looked radiant under the sun.

Shortly before her meditation, Ben was also spotted on the balcony of the house. He was enjoying a cigarette while wearing a dark blue T-shirt that read, “Believe in Boston” on the front and black pants. He was also holding onto what appeared to be a bottle of water.

This latest appearance of the reunited lovebirds comes after they made headlines for being photographed together outside the Miami house over the weekend and going on a gym date earlier this week. They were smiling while walking down the outside stairs of the private location and looked as happy as could be. It was the first time they were seen together again since their Montana getaway, which prompted the excitement over a possible rekindled romance.

A source told us that the two stars, who broke off their engagement back in 2004, were having a good time together and taking things as they come. They also said Ben even cooked for Jennifer to “impress” her during the Montana trip. “Ben had a great time with Jen in Montana, and he’s happy they were able to spend some one-on-one time together for a few days,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He isn’t putting any expectations on things and is taking things one day at a time. Ben pulled out a few stops by trying to impress Jen during their trip, and he even cooked for her on one or two occasions.”

Jennifer and Ben’s hangouts come after she and longtime love Alex Rodriguez, 45, split last month. Earlier this year, Ben also split from actress Ana de Armas, 33, after one year of dating.