How Marc Anthony Feels About Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are giving their love another chance. So, how does her ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about their surprising reunion?

Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband Marc Anthony has her back. The former couple, who were married from 2004 until 2011, have remained close for the sake of their kids. And, according to multiple sources, Jennifer’s renewed romance with Ben Affleck, 48, won’t be an issue for Marc, 52.

“They’re still extremely close, he’s one of her biggest cheerleaders,” a source close to the Latin superstar told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “All he wants is for her to be happy and if Ben makes her happy then he’s all for it.”

“His relationship with Jennifer has evolved into a very supportive friendship,” the source added. “He has been there for her 100% since her split with Alex Rodriguez and that will continue no matter who she dates.”

Jennifer, 51, is a devoted mom to her 12-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, and a source close to Marc says he has “full trust” that she’ll always make them a priority.

“Marc trusts Jennifer that she is making the right decisions in her relationship life because when it comes to their kids and their kids well-being, that is something that Jen doesn’t play around with,” the source revealed.

“Marc is very confident that she isn’t going to mess any of that up,” the source added. “So if she is dating Ben, or anyone for that matter, Marc is currently okay with it all because he knows she isn’t going to bring anyone in their kids’ lives that is going to mess up any dynamic. Marc has his full trust in Jen and respected Alex and likes Ben. It is totally cool on that front.”

Jennifer and Ben first dated back in 2002 but in 2004 they called off their relationship-turned-engagement and she went on to marry Marc shortly after. But, 17 years after they split, Jennifer and Ben are giving their love another try.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, the reunion began as an attempt to get a “reaction” after her recent split from A-Rod. “This started out with her trying to get a reaction from Alex, but then she realized it could turn into something and she’d be lying if she said that doesn’t make her feel good,” the insider revealed.

“Her feelings on having something with Ben are real and she wants to explore that. Things with A-Rod are over forever in her eyes and she’s working on moving on,” the source added.