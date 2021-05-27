Diddy Reminisces About J.Lo Relationship As Her Romance With Ben Affleck Heats Up

Diddy poked fun at ex Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck by reminding his fans that HE also dated Jenny From The Block, once upon a time.

Diddy‘s looking back on better days. Specifically, the years 1998 through 2001. As Jennifer Lopez‘s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck heats up, the rapper hilariously posted a throwback photo of himself and JLo from their own famous relationship. He simply captioned the post, which you can see HERE, #tbt.

The photo is simply a paparazzi shot of the couple walking around together while holding hands. Jennifer looks cute in a cream-colored sweater, tinted sunglasses, and low rise jeans. Diddy’s rocking a Sean John sweatsuit and chunky white sneakers. The message was clear: he’s totally making fun of Ben and Jen’s situation.

And his friends and followers thought it was too funny. Keyshia Cole commented with laughing emojis, writing, “Tell ha, come on home baby.” Diddy’s son, Christian Combs called him a “killah,” while one fan commented “Bye Ben.” The May 27 post comes shortly after new photos showed Ben and Jen at a mansion in Miami after hitting the gym together. The two both looked very pleased while smoking (him) and meditating (her).

Their Miami getaway comes weeks after they traveled to a ski resort together in Montana, further fueling the Bennifer: Part II rumors. They stayed at the Yellowstone Lodge for about a week before heading back to Los Angeles where they — you guessed it — continued to see each other. Exciting, right? Their romance isn’t for show, either. A source told HollywoodLife that while Jennifer initially wanted to make ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez “jealous,” she’s totally fallen back in love with Ben.

“This started out with her trying to get a reaction from Alex, but then she realized it could turn into something and she’d be lying if she said that doesn’t make her feel good,” the insider said. “Her feelings on having something with Ben are real and she wants to explore that. Things with A-Rod are over forever in her eyes and she’s working on moving on.”