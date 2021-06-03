Ben Affleck Spotted Leaving Jennifer Lopez’s Los Angeles Home With A Smile On His Face

Ben Affleck was seen leaving Jennifer Lopez’s home on the morning of June 2, as the two continue to spend more time together after recent trips and date nights.

Ben Affleck was photographed on the morning of Wednesday, June 2, leaving Jennifer Lopez‘s home. The Justice League actor, 48, smirked at cameras as paparazzi snapped a few photos of the actor, who was seen in his car. These recent photos come after a slew of get-togethers and even some trips the stars have taken together.

Prior to their seemingly recent date night, Ben was spotted out with the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 51, on Monday, May 31. The two enjoyed a date night out at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood. During their time together, they seemingly cuddled up and shared a sweet embrace.

Before their May 31 outing, J.Lo and Ben were spotted in South Beach, FL, enjoying a low-key trip. The two have been spending a lot of time together, since news broke in early May that the one-time couple took a trip to Montana. It seems that their relationship is really progressing, though the two are taking their time in this new phase of their lives.

“Jennifer is still taking things slow with Ben,” a source close to the star shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It just sort of happened. She’s just seeing where things go and trying not to overthink or put pressure on it and Ben seems to be giving her all the time she needs. She’s calling the pace right now.” Ben and J.Lo’s storied history has been well documented over the course of the last two decades.

The couple first became an item in mid-2002, after working together on the 2003 movie Gigli. The two were dubbed “Bennifer” by the media, and their romance grew in the public eye. By November 2002, Ben and J.Lo were engaged. Sadly, though, their engagement was short-lived, and the couple’s romance ended in January 2004. Since that time they’ve each been married and had children. More recently, Ben broke up with actress Ana de Armas after roughly a year of dating, while J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April 2021 after a nearly two-year engagement.