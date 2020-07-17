See Pics
North West, Kulture Cephus & More Celeb Kids Rocking $10K – $80K Hermès Birkin Bags — Pics

North West
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian and stylish North West with a "Fendi" bag head to the "Cipriani" restaurant in SoHo, NYC Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West,Kim Kardashian North West Ref: SPL1343566 020916 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian, North WestKim Kardashian out and about, Miami, USA - 17 Aug 2018
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a day at a park in Malibu, California with her daughter Penelope and some friends. Penelope was seen holding onto a cute Fendi mircro monster bag as they left the park.UK RIGHTS ONLYPictured: Penelope Disick,Kourtney KardashianRef: SPL4128722 091015 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
These celebrity kids love pricey Birkin bags as much as their parents! See photos of the KarJenner cousins & Cardi B’s baby Kulture rocking their luxe Hermès accessories.

It’s the most iconic handbag in the world: we’re talking about the one-and-only Hermès Birkin, of course. The lavish tote — originally designed and named for Jane Birkin, 73 — is often spotted on the arms of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Cardi B, costing the stars thousands of dollars for the hard-to-get accessory. These same stylish ladies have even gifted the pricey bags to their adorable daughters, and we’ve rounded up a list of the fashionable kids right here!

Kulture Cephus 

Dressed in a pretty tutu with fairy wings, Kulture was surprised by her doting mom Cardi B, 27, and dad Offset, 28, with her very own pink version! The Migos rapper documented the gift-opening on his Instagram account, posting a sweet video on July 15. Kulture hilariously grabbed the signature orange box from her dad, who sweetly helped her open the lid. “Wow its pretty!” he exclaimed as Cardi filmed Kulture slipping the pink leather bag on her arm, which costs around $9000. “Late is better then never I Birkin my baby,” the “Bad and Boujee” singer captioned his post.

Late is better then never I Birkin my baby

Later, Cardi defended the couples’ decision to buy Kulture such an expensive gift. “No it’s not always about what your kids want. Kids want ice cream and cake all day NOT HAPPENING…We can do light up shoes and princess dress all day in the house if we going out she gotta Match me ! If I’m fly my kid too,” she said

North West

In addition to Kulture, the KarJenner kids also love themselves some Birkin bags! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest daughter North West, 7, upped her fashion game with her white handbag at dad’s opera Mary. The little girl was certainly dressed for a night on the town with the $10,000 Birkin — which looked empty — along with a diamond necklace and an outfit from her moms’ SKIMS line. North was clearly loving the accessory, as she rocked it again while out with Kim and brother Saint, 4, for a Christmas shopping trip.

North West
North West goes shopping in NYC with her white Hermès Birkin bag.(Splashnews)

Stormi Webster

North’s younger cousin Stormi Webster has been lucky enough to rock an Hermès bag, as well. The 2-year-old has plenty of colors to choose from in mom Kylie Jenner’s extensive collection, but decided on a hot pink mini Kelly version for a day outside back in April 2019. Stormi, then 1, confidently had the $15k top handle bag resting on her right wrist, completing her look with a cream knit dress and layered gold bracelets (including one with an “S”). How cute!

💕🌴✨

True Thompson

Fellow cousin True Thompson, 2, was all-smiles when she crawled into mom Khloe Kardashian‘s cream croc skin Birkin bag back in 2018! The then 6-month-old looked so cute inside the $80,000 purse as she held onto the handle and looked away from the camera. “Nothing can change this love,” Khloe captioned the cute pic at the time. Perhaps True will have her own very Birkin bag soon enough!

♡ Nothing can change this love ♡

Click through the gallery to see more photos of the KarJenner kids with their designer handbags, including birkins, Chanel flaps, the Fendi “Baguette” and more!