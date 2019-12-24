Fashion
North West Proves She’s The Ultimate Fashionista With Her $10K Birkin Bag At Kanye’s Opera — Pic

New York, NY - North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is spotted carrying a mini Louis Vuitton purse in New York City.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West exit "Outside Licensee" A Kanye West Opera showing at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Pictured: North West
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West held hands as they enjoyed a mommy/daughter shopping date with friends at the Neiman Marcus in Calabasas. Kim showed off her wasp waist in a black tank top and cargo pants, while North was adorable with her hair in two mini buns.
North West is officially Kim’s mini-me as she proved she’s the ultimate fashionista in a $10,000 Birkin bag while attending an opera in NYC on Dec. 22.

North West, 6, is taking after her mother, Kim Kardashian, 39, as she proved she’s the ultimate fashionista while attending her dad, Kanye West’s opera, Mary, in New York City on December 22. North looked exactly like her mom when she opted to wear a full comfy white SKIMS outfit from Kim’s new launch. North rocked the Cozy Knit Pants for $88 and the Cozy Knit Robe for $128 with a sparkling diamond choker necklace. The best part of her look though was her $10,000 white Hermes Birkin bag which was massive and completely empty.

This isn’t the first time that North has rocked an expensive purse and proved she’s a style icon with her accessories. North was sporting Kim’s $35,000 metallic silver Dior bag a few months back when they went on a family vacation to Japan. Aside from purses, the youngster is always sporting the latest fashion trends and designers. Kim is constantly posting videos to Instagram of North playing in her closet while trying on Kim’s shoes and accessories.

North isn’t the only KarJenner mini who rocks expensive clothes and accessories, Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster always looks adorable when she rocks designerwear and just the other day she was sporting a puffy Fendi jacket.

North West rocked a $10,000 Hermes Birkin bag with a full white SKIMS outfit while attending her dad, Kanye West’s opera, Mary, in NYC on Dec. 22 with her mom, Kim Kardashian. (BACKGRID)

North is becoming a serious fashionista right before our eyes and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the times she’s rocked expensive purses!