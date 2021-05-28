Alex Rodriguez ‘Trying To Avoid’ Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romance: Their Reunion ‘Stung’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently reunited in Miami and sources say her ex Alex Rodriguez did his best to ‘avoid’ the new couple.

A little over a month after Jennifer Lopez, 51, ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, 45, she she was photographed back in Miami with her on-again beau Ben Affleck, 48, by her side. And sources say the couple’s reunion was “rough” on her baseball star ex.

“Alex is burying himself in his work and trying to finalize his deal on buying the Minnesota Timberwolves so that has thankfully taken him away from his feelings on the breakup with Jen, but it’s been a little rough because his feelings are still strong for her,” a source close to the former New York Yankees player told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“He is well aware of all the happenings with her and Ben, but he is trying to stay away from it as much as possible,” the source continued. “He doesn’t want to fall down a rabbit hole and feel bad over something he can no longer control. He knows he will get back on track and work will lead him there but as for now he is trying to avoid the Ben and Jen that seems to be on everyone’s minds.”

It seems Alex may have gone to great lengths to avoid being in the same town as the on-again couple, because he jetted to Hartford, Connecticut the same day that Ben arrived in Miami. “It stung that Jennifer was with Ben in Miami, it was a little too close for comfort because it’s still so fresh for him,” a second source close to the Miami born baseball star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

However, Jennifer and Ben’s very public Miami love-fest may have inadvertently helped Alex “move on” the same source explained. “It was one more big sign to him that he needs to let go and move on. Getting over Jennifer is not going to be easy for him but he’s a strong-willed guy and he’s not going to sit around being sad, he knows he’s blessed.”

“And let’s face it, he’s probably not going to be single for long either,” the source added. “But, as of now he is single and he’s focusing on his daughters and his work and of course he’s working out a ton. Now more than ever because it helps him clear his head. Does he wish that this break-up hadn’t happened – yes. But it has happened and now he’s just moving forward and is focused on the future.”

Alex and Jennifer began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, but ultimately they couldn’t make things work and on April 15 of this year they announced they had split.

Then, just two weeks later rumors began to fly that Jennifer had reunited with her long ago love, Ben, after he was seen exiting a white SUV belonging to the pop star near her Bel-Air area home on April 29.

Ben and Jennifer were engaged back in 2004 but they broke up the day before the wedding. But, it seems they have picked up right where they left off 17 years ago.