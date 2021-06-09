J.Lo Rocks Daisy Dukes & Bikini Top In Miami After Visiting Ben Affleck In L.A. — Pics

Back to work! After hanging out at Ben Affleck’s house, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Miami on the set of a new music video.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is one of the hardest working people in Hollywood! Fresh off her visit with rekindled beau Ben Affleck, 48, the Bronx native was seen shooting a music video in Miami. J.Lo sizzled as she rocked a pair of daisy duke shorts and a silver sequin bikini top as she fiercely posed with two cops on Tuesday, June 8. She added a pair of logo Dolce & Gabbana boxers underneath the denim bottoms, along with a vintage inspired Coca-Cola baseball hat and various rings.

The star was at Miami’s recently opened Goodtime Hotel, which is owned by Pharrell Williams and Groot Hospitality CEO David Grutman. Jennifer was shooting into the night hours alongside reggae star Rauw Alejandro for what is believed to be a new Spanish language song. On early Wednesday morning, the Miami PD even shard the photo with J.Lo to their own Instagram account! “From her block to ours, @JLO feels at home on Española with #yourMBPD!” they hilariously wrote, making a nod to her iconic 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block.”

Jennifer also posted snaps to her own IG with Rauw, teasing the upcoming project. “There’s only one…[love]…Good things coming… #CambiaElPaso,” she captioned her photo. While back home in Florida, the On The 6 singer has also been busy with her twins Max and Emme, 13. Jennifer rocked a rainbow tie dye jumpsuit and neon accented Nike sneakers while out with the teenagers and other friends the following morning. She kept her hair back in a bun as she hung o nto an blue ombré colored Louis Vuitton bag.

It appears that Jennifer is considering a move back to Los Angeles full-time just days ago, she toured two private schools in the city: Windward and Wildwood. Of course. the Maid in Manhattan star retains a home in the ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood, where Ben recently spent the night. Los Angeles is also where Ben — who hails from Boston, MA — lives full-time.

The formerly engaged couple have seemingly been inseparable since getting back together. Following a romantic getaway to Big Sky, Montana, Ben flew out to spend a few days with Jennifer at her $18 million beachfront rental home in South Beach, Miami. Upon her return to L.A., they weren’t shy about showing PDA on a sweet date night to Wolfgang Puck‘s newly opened Merois restaurant. Time will tell how this second chance romance pans out, but we’re definitely rooting for them!