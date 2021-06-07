Jennifer Lopez ‘Always Loved’ Ben Affleck & Wanted It To ‘Work Out’: Why She’s ‘Taking Things Slow’
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ‘getting to know one another again,’ according to a source close to the singer, who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their rekindled romance one day at a time, according to a source close to the singer. The twosome have been spotted out and about on date nights and in the same location on more than one occasion over the course of the last month, and both stars were recently seen near each other’s homes. “Jen is still taking things slow with Ben but they are progressing so nobody is surprised by sleepovers,” a source close to the “On The Floor” songstress, 51, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
“This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last,” the insider reiterated. J.Lo was recently spotted at Ben’s Brentwood home on Friday, June 4. A few days earlier, the Argo Oscar winner, 48, was seen leaving J.Lo’s home with a smirk on his face. The two have kept a low-profile when it comes to the current status of their relationships, and that’s exactly what they want.
“They’ve been meeting up a lot secretly and also not so secretly will continue to do so because it feels good for her and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. Ben is comfortable for her. They’re just getting to know one another again,” the source continued to share with HL.