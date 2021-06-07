Jennifer Lopez ‘Always Loved’ Ben Affleck & Wanted It To ‘Work Out’: Why She’s ‘Taking Things Slow’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ‘getting to know one another again,’ according to a source close to the singer, who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their rekindled romance one day at a time, according to a source close to the singer. The twosome have been spotted out and about on date nights and in the same location on more than one occasion over the course of the last month, and both stars were recently seen near each other’s homes. “Jen is still taking things slow with Ben but they are progressing so nobody is surprised by sleepovers,” a source close to the “On The Floor” songstress, 51, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last,” the insider reiterated. J.Lo was recently spotted at Ben’s Brentwood home on Friday, June 4. A few days earlier, the Argo Oscar winner, 48, was seen leaving J.Lo’s home with a smirk on his face. The two have kept a low-profile when it comes to the current status of their relationships, and that’s exactly what they want.

“They’ve been meeting up a lot secretly and also not so secretly will continue to do so because it feels good for her and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. Ben is comfortable for her. They’re just getting to know one another again,” the source continued to share with HL.

Ben and J.Lo's romance was heavily publicized in the early aughts. The two got together sometime in 2002, after co-staring in the 2003 film Gigli. By November 2002, the couple was engaged and appeared to be as strong as ever. Sadly, the two split by early 2004. Following his breakup with J.Lo, Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. J.Lo was famously married to fellow singer and longtime friend Marc Anthony, whom she shares a set of twins with, from 2004-2014.

J.Lo and Ben also ended recent romances. Ben broke up with actress Ana de Armas after nearly one year together, and J.Lo ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April 2021. As for where the seemingly rekindled romance is headed, HollywoodLife's insider shared that J.Lo is "telling friends she's always loved Ben and she always wanted it to work out. At first, her friends were surprised this was happening and thought it wasn't real, but now, everyone sees this is turning into something."

HollywoodLife reached out to Jennifer Lopez’s representative for comment.