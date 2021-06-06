Jennifer Lopez Glows As She Leaves Ben Affleck’s L.A. Home After Apparent Sleepover — See Pics

J.Lo was looking flawless as she was driven away from Ben Affleck’s home in her white Cadillac Escalade on Saturday, June 5!

Jennifer Lopez, 51, was glowing after an apparent sleepover with Ben Affleck, 48! The Bronx native was spotted sitting in the passenger seat of her white Cadillac Escalade as she was driven by another woman — presumably an assistant — from Ben’s Brentwood place back to her own Bel-Air home on Saturday, June 5. Jennifer appeared to be wearing a beige colored cardigan, gold necklace and hoop earrings as she looked down at her phone.

The star kept her highlighted hair back in a pony tail as her skin absolutely glowed, likely thanks to her Limitless Glow sheet masks and serum from eponymous line J.Lo Beauty. Notably, the white Escalade was the same car Ben Affleck was being chauffeured around in when he was seen outside of her house back in April.

The latest pics of J.Lo come after she was spotted arriving to The Town actor’s home on Friday, June 4. She was casually dressed in a white jogger set by Kohl’s and Gucci’s horsebit wire sunglasses as she hopped out of Ben’s Mercedes-Benz. The Boston native remained in his vehicle as he drove onto his private party, avoiding being photographed.

Bennifer has been keeping busy in Los Angeles since Jen’s arrival. The couple were seen snuggling up outside of the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood on May 31 after dining at Wolfgang Puck‘s newly opened Merois. The same week, Ben was also spotted leaving her Bel-Air area home in the early morning after another apparent sleepover.

The couple’s surprising reunion appeared to be confirmed after a May 10 getaway to Montana. The two originally met on the set of Gigli in 2001, getting engaged by 2002. After a media frenzy surrounding their fall 2003 wedding, they postponed the nuptials — ultimately calling the engagement off by Jan. 2004. Following the Montana trip, they also hung out at her $18 million Miami rental home.

Outside of her time with Ben, J.Lo has had a full schedule of activities. She was seen touring the private Windward School in Mar Vista on two separate occasions, presumably for her twins Max and Emme, 13. While J.Lo does have a home in the ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood, Miami has been her primary home base in recent years — likely to be closer to her children’s father, Marc Anthony, 52. Jennifer was also seen attending a business meeting with singer Rita Ora at the private Soho House club last week.