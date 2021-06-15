Exclusive

Kendall Jenner Has ‘Serious’ Feelings For Devin Booker: She’s ‘Happy’ & ‘Proud’ To Be Dating Him

Kendall Jenner recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with Devin Booker and sources say the model and the basketball have a ‘good vibes only’ relationship.

Kendall Jenner may have found her match! The 818 Tequila founder has been dating NBA star Devin Booker since last Spring and multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “serious” about the Phoenix Suns player.

Kendall, 25, who is notoriously private about her love life, has been showing social love to her man in recent months and one source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained that it’s a very significant sign. “The fact that Kendall is being so public about things says everything. If she wasn’t serious, she’d never do that.”

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. [BACKGRID]
“She takes her time. It takes her a long time to trust,” the source continued. “But it’s been more than a year now and he’s consistently shown up for her. She’s very happy and definitely very proud. He’s such a huge talent and he’s only getting better with her by his side, which obviously feels good.”

Devin, 25, recently made headlines by helping his team advance to the Wester Semi Finals in the NBA playoffs, so it’s no wonder Kendall is proud. However the same source makes it clear that the catwalk queen still has her priorities in order. “As happy as Kendall is with Devin, she’s still very independent, she has a very full and busy life.

“It’s not just that she’s busy with work, she’s very tight with her friends,” added the source.  “Spending time with them is a big priority for her so having a boyfriend that has his own passion and his own busy schedule works best for her. It gives her the space she needs.”

Although there is plenty of interest in Devin and Kendall, the couple has shied away from capitalizing on their relationship and a second source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve made an intentional choice to avoid the limelight.

Kendall and Devin have kept it very simple and have made sure not to make their relationship a spectacle,” the source shared. “They both want what is best for each other because that improves them as a couple. He is knee deep in the playoffs right now and his Suns are doing amazing.”

“It helps that things are right with Kendall and there is no drama in their relationship [so] he doesn’t bring to work any bad vibes from home…or vice versa. They are just in a very good zone with each other and are continuing to make sure that doesn’t change by adding any unneeded drama. All good vibes only between them.”