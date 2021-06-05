Kendall Jenner Rocks BF Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns Jersey In Sweet Game Day Instagram Post – See Pic

See Pic

Devin Booker shared a sweet photo of his girlfriend Kendall Jenner to his Instagram page on June 4.

Kendall Jenner, 25, and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, are done hiding their love. The NBA star and the model, who have been linked since April 2020, kept things under the radar for much of their relationship. But, recently they’ve begun to open up — and on June 4 the Phoenix Suns player posted a photo of Kendall wearing his jersey.

In the pic, which Devin posted as part of slideshow celebrating his team’s June 3rd victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Kendall’s back is turned to the camera. Her long dark hair extensions nearly cover the entire jersey but Devin’s number [1] is visible. And, Devin made sure to let everyone know who was there supporting him by tagging Kendall.

The night before, Kendall watched the playoff game from a suite at the Staples Center and documented her time at the basketball game on her Instagram Story, even sharing a photo of Devin on the court.

No doubt Kendall was especially proud of her boyfriend, who led all scorers with a total 47 points in the playoff game. Devin’s skills on the court netted the Suns a spot in the second round of the playoffs and knocked out the Lakers, the defending champions, with a final score of 113-100.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians know, Kendall is notoriously private about her love life — so it means a lot that she’s posting about Devin. In fact, she once told Harper’s Bazaar that she would never go public with who she’s dating unless they were engagement-level serious.

“I’m not marrying anyone,” she told the fashion magazine in 2017. “I’m not engaged. There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know?”

“I think it’s something sacred,” she added of relationships. “It’s something between two people, and nobody else’s opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that’s probably going to cause us to break up.”