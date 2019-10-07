‘KUWTK’: Kendall Jenner Admits To Kim Kardashian That She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have Kids

Babies on the brain! Kendall Jenner revealed to her older sister Kim Kardashian that she’s definitely considering having kids, but is most excited to watch her child grow up to do the ‘the coolest things.’

Kendall Jenner, 23, made a rather surprising announcement to her big sister, Kim Kardashian, 38, on the Oct. 6 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17. “I can’t wait to have a kid,” the supermodel confessed to Kim. “I’m going to make him do the coolest things, so when he’s older, he’s just a stud.” Kendall, the only one of her sisters who hasn’t had a baby yet, revealed the sentiment to Kim as the pair were discussing Kim’s daughter, North, 6, going on JoJo Siwa‘s, 16, YouTube channel.

But this isn’t the first time Kendall has considered motherhood. In January 2018, Kendall sat down for an interview for Harper’s Bazaar with supermodel and pal Cara Delevingne, 27, discussing how Kendall would raise her children in the limelight. “I think I’ll definitely put an age limit on it and try to keep them away from it as much as possible,” she shared. “I always loved being able to play in my yard with my animals, and my dog, and my friends. It’s going to be interesting to see what the world is like when I do have kids. But I definitely don’t plan on having them anytime soon.”

Another KarJenner baby added to the mix would definitely be exciting, but Kendall is keeping to her word from the interview and not making plans to have a child at the moment. Instead, she’s totally enjoying and celebrating her friends and family. The supermodel was recently photographed at Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s lavish wedding in South Carolina, where she brought along quite the handsome date, Fai Khadra, 27. Before rumors started to swirl, Kendall shared a mirror-selfie pic of the pair with her followers on Instagram, denouncing any thoughts that the two were an item. “We don’t date he’s just my date,” Kendall captioned the pic on Oct. 1.

Kendall’s thriving in her single life right now. She even proved that there is no animosity between her and rumored ex-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 31, as they posed for a Calvin Klein video ad on Oct. 4. Aside from A$AP though, Kendall tends to keep her love life quiet and away from the cameras. Clearly, she’s taking her time with her love life. Right now, Kendall’s not putting any pressure on herself to make the major transition to motherhood.