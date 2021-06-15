Interview

Why Kendall Jenner’s Famous Boyfriends Never Appeared On ‘KUWTK’: EP Reveals The Model’s ‘Rule’

Music & Sports Editor

If you ever wondered why Ben Simmons, Devin Booker, or any of the other men Kendall Jenner has dated have appeared on ‘KUWTK,’ the show’s executive producer has explained why.

Kendall Jenner has dated some high-profile men – from NBA players to rappers to rock stars – but you wouldn’t know that from watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While her sisters’ romances have been spotlighted during the show’s run, the 25-year-old model’s love life hasn’t ever come up. There’s a reason for that. “Kendall’s always had this rule,” KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam said on the Monday, June 14, episode of Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish podcast, per Us Weekly. “She just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are.”

“So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule,” said Farnaz, who added that Kendall came to this decision early on in her life. So, that’s why A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, (or any of the other men that Kendall has been briefly linked to) haven’t appeared on a random episode of Keeping Up.

In a case of awkward timing, Kendall and her current boyfriend, Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, 24, celebrated their one-year anniversary…days after Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired its series finale. The normally private Kendall shared a trio of photos of her and Devin to her Instagram, including one where she’s snuggled up against the NBA star. Another photo showed the two lovers taking a nap in the same seat on a private jet. Devin, who has also has kept most of this relationship on the DL, also shared a rare photo: one of Kendall standing, with her arms wide open, against a scenic backdrop.

Days after the two celebrated their anniversary, it was back to business – the modeling business – for Kendall. While enjoying a trip to Mexico, Kendall shared a series of sexy snaps on June 14. In the photos, Kendall flaunting her family’s famous backside while posing in a high-waisted, Brazilian cut bikini. Many fans – including Devin! — left thirsty comments on the pics, with the Suns player writing, “Hurry Up Naa.”

Devin and Kendall first sparked rumors of a relationship in April 2020. Onlookers spotted the two at a rest stop in Arizona, as Kendall and Devin were apparently on a road trip to Sedona. In July 2020, Kendall and Devin shared near-identical photos of the Arizona landscapes to their respective Instagrams, hinting that their romance was heating up. A year later, the love was still going strong.