Kendall Jenner Sizzles In Sexy Bikini Bottoms After Celebrating 1-Year Anniversary With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner flaunted her fit figure on Instagram — and her boyfriend Devin Booker was quick to leave a flirty comment.

Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend Devin Booker wants her to hurry home from her vacation! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is enjoying a girls trip to Mexico, shared some red hot bikini shots to her Instagram page on June 14 and her boyfriend made it clear in the comments that he’s missing her.

In the slideshow shared to her grid, Kendall, 24, can be seen striking a pose in a red patterned Brazilian cut bikini bottom with a matching top. She paired the tiny bikini, by Heavy Manners, with a vintage long-sleeve see through top by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kendall limited the comments on the photo, but naturally her love Devin, 25, was able to share his thoughts. “Hurry Up Naa,” the Phoenix Suns‘ player wrote.

Although Kendall and Devin have made an effort to keep their relationship under wraps, in recent months they’ve become more open. Back in February they went Instagram official, and over the weekend the model shared a series of photos to her Instagram story to celebrate their first anniversary.

The photo tribute included an adorable shot of the lovebirds cuddled up while playing with Devin’s dog Haven. In another they are seen wrapped in each other’s arms on the bed of a private jet.

Kendall and Devin were first spotted together in Apr. 2020, when they went on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona. In recent months she has been seen supporting him at his basketball games and enjoying double dates with celebrity pals like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Kendall appreciates her boyfriend’s down to earth and humble attitude. “He’s very easy to get along with and goes with the flow and isn’t into being famous and she likes that about him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed back in March.