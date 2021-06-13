See Pics

Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up To BF Devin Booker As They Celebrate Their 1 Year Anniversary — See Pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker took to Instagram to share memorable photos of each other, including one showing them getting cozy on a private jet, in honor of their one-year anniversary.

Kendall Jenner, 25, and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, tend to keep their relationship private for the most part but that didn’t stop them from sharing cute new photos to celebrate the one year mark since they started dating. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted three Instagram pics to her story, including one of them sitting on a table while playing with Devin’s dog Haven. She had her arms around the basketball player while smiling in the pic and sweetly gazed at the pooch.

Another pic showed the lovebirds holding onto each other while sleeping in a seat on a private jet while a third showed Devin laying down on his back among red rocks in a desert area. Devin’s pics included one of Kendall standing and stretching her arms out wide while in an outside area full of beautiful scenery and another that showed him laying on the water near large rocks. He also posted one that showed a gorgeous sunset behind a bunch of tables and chairs, indicating they my have had a loving dinner planned for their special day.

He labeled one pic “365”, another “52”, and the final one “1”, signifying the number of days they’ve been romantically involved.

Kendall and Devin’s anniversary comes after a year of being photographed together on numerous outings. They were first spotted together in Apr. 2020 when they went on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona but they didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until 10 months later. She has been seen supporting him at his games with the Phoenix Suns and they also sometimes hang out with other celebrity couples like  Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Perhaps one of the reasons Kendall and Devin are celebrating a year together is because she reportedly likes how he doesn’t care about fame. “He’s very easy to get along with and goes with the flow and isn’t into being famous and she likes that about him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife back in Mar.