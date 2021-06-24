Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Mini Skirt & Silky Blazer For Lunch Date With Friend — See Photo

Kendall Jenner stunned in a white blouse and matching mini skirt when she stepped out for lunch with a pal at Soho House in Malibu.

Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a silky white button-down while lunching with pals in Los Angeles. The 818 Tequila founder paired the blouse with a matching white mini skirt when she joined her friends in the sunshine at The Little Beach House Malibu on June 23. The 25-year-old model wore her long-sleeved top with only one button done up, and paired the ‘fit with brown kitten heels, a patterned purse, and rectangular-shaped tortoise shell sunglasses.

She also rocked gold layered necklaces, as she slicked her raven tresses back into a high-ponytail and walked inside the exclusive members only club Soho House alongside a friend. The outing came just a few days after Kendall opened up about dating NBA star Devin Booker on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” Kendall admitted in front of her sisters. “And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly.”

The supermodel emphasized how important it was for her to keep her relationship with her “boyfriend” private despite being photographed with him in the public eye frequently. “Again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t really want to like… I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

During the much-anticipated reunion, Kendall also spoke about the assumption that she didn’t work as hard as others to become one of the highest paid models in the world. “I went to every single casting and ran all over not only New York City but all over Europe trying to get a job and make my way,” she said, noting that she took her last name off of her modeling portfolio.