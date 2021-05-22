Drake, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, & More Hunks Support Kendall Jenner At 818 Tequila Bash – Pics

Drake, Travis Scott, and a slew of more stars came out in support of Kendall Jenner and her new 818 Tequila brand! See photos from the epic night in West Hollywood!

Kendall Jenner was surrounded by love and support on Friday, May 21, thanks to a slew of famous pals who came out to her 818 Tequila release party. Drake was spotted leaving the venue for the 25-year-old supermodel’s big bash. The rapper, 34, looked super suave in his monochromatic attire, and kept it cool, calm, and collected as he left the big bash.

Along with Drake was another familiar face, who’s been close to the Kardashian family for years now. Travis Scott was also seen leaving Kendall’s party after spending a fun night out with friends and celebrating Kendall’s new business venture. The artist, 29, opted to go for a color-coordinated look, with taupe pants and a gray-brown T-shirt and jacket. The rapper also wore some dazzling jewelry, including a long pendant necklace.

Also among the famous party attendants was Chris Brown, who was also seen rocking some comfortable, casual style. The “Go Crazy” singer, 32, went for more laid-back attire for the night out. He wore jeans with a gray shirt and a matching denim jacket. The father-of-two‘s neck tattoos could clearly be seen as he was spotted leaving Kendall’s party in the early hours of May 22.

It really looks like Kendall’s release party was a major success! Some of the biggest and brightest stars came out to show how much they cared about the model and burgeoning business mogul. Even Kendall’s sisters, who have all become successful businesswomen in their own right, attended the party — including Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Naturally, Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance.

Kendall announced back in February that she was ready to introduce “the best tasting tequila” to her fans. “For almost 4 years, I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” she captioned a February 16 Instagram post. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING..3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! [818 Tequila] coming soon.” Want to see more pictures from Kendall’s star-studded bash? Take a look through the gallery above!