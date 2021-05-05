Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 6, Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Him & Blows A Kiss In Sweet New Video

Royalty Brown showed off her singing skills to wish her dad Chris Brown a very ‘Happy Birthday’ in two new adorable and loving videos that were posted to her Instagram.

Royalty Brown, 6, celebrated her dad Chris Brown‘s 32nd birthday on May 5 by filming two of the sweetest clips in honor of him. The precious tot sang “Happy Birthday” to the singer in one post that was shared to her Instagram page and sent him well wishes by talking to the camera in the other. “Daddy, I just want you to know that you’re the special person I ever had in the whole wide world. I love you,” she said while smiling, blowing him a kiss, and showing off her blue and white plaid outfit with a pink headband in the second clip.

Once Royalty’s videos were published, it didn’t take long for Chris to answer. “MY HEART,” he wrote in one comment before putting a red heart emoji in another. The little gal’s followers also shared kind responses.

“Awwwww,” several followers wrote while another gushed, “This is so sweet.” One follower told her that “Daddy loves you too and you’re more than special to him” and another called her “the cutest.” Many others simply left red hearts to signify their love of the videos.

In addition to Royalty, Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins took to Instagram to send her son birthday wishes. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY CB HAVE THE BEST DAY EVER!! GOD BLESS!! LOVE YOU!! ♥️♥️,” she wrote alongside a smiling picture of him.

Before Chris’ birthday, Royalty also made headlines when she showed off epic dance moves on her first day of dance class last month. Her grandmother Joyce shared a video of the memorable moment and it showed her taking part in a routine alongside her dance teacher at a studio in Los Angeles. She was looking as cute as could be in a black tank top and black, yellow, and red pants. She also wore white sneakers with black bottoms and yellow shoelaces and had her hair up in a high bun.

We look forward to seeing what else Royalty gets up to soon. With her singing and dancing skills, it’s clear to see that she’s inherited her dad’s amazing talent and we can’t wait to see her grow with it!