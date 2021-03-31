Watch

Royalty Brown, 6, Shows Off Her Moves Just Like Dad Chris On ‘1st Day Of Dance Class’ — Watch

Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Royalty Brown proved that she was a master of choreography with a video from her first day of dance class in Los Angeles.

Royalty Brown definitely inherited some amazing dance moves from her famous father, Chris Brown. The six-year-old showed off her skills in a video posted to Instagram by her paternal grandmother, Joyce Hawkins, on March 30. In the clip, Royalty looked poised to take on her routine alongside her teacher at a studio in Los Angeles.

 

The youngster slid across the floor, did some quick turns, and even free styled a bit. Royalty was even dancing to her dad’s own music. The song that Royalty performed her routine to was “No Guidance” by the R&B singer, 31. Royalty’s grandmother was so proud of the little girl, and showed how ecstatic she was in the caption to her post. “First day of dance class,” Joyce wrote in all capital letters as the caption.

It’s not a total shock to fans that Royalty is already showing an aptitude for performing. The six-year-old previously showed off her dance moves in a cute video on November 20, dedicated to her baby brother, Aeko, for his first birthday. In the clip, Royalty danced to “Don’t Tell ‘Em” by Jeremih featuring YG. But it’s not just dancing where Royalty excels.

Chris Brown and daughter Royalty at the 2020 Grammy Awards [Shutterstock].
Back in February 2020, when Royalty was just five years old, Royalty belted out her version of Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay‘s beautiful ballad “10,000 Hours.” Royalty even added her own take on the lyrics and dedicated some of the words to her mom, Nia Guzman. Of course, Royalty has been working on her talent.

In another video Royalty literally sang her dad’s praises. “I will say my daddy is the best, which is Chris Brown. He is the best that I ever had,” she said in a sing-song style in a video from March 15. Clearly, Royalty is working on her performing skills and there is little to no doubt that she’ll be singing and dancing on stage in the future!