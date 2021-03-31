Royalty Brown, 6, Shows Off Her Moves Just Like Dad Chris On ‘1st Day Of Dance Class’ — Watch

Royalty Brown proved that she was a master of choreography with a video from her first day of dance class in Los Angeles.

Royalty Brown definitely inherited some amazing dance moves from her famous father, Chris Brown. The six-year-old showed off her skills in a video posted to Instagram by her paternal grandmother, Joyce Hawkins, on March 30. In the clip, Royalty looked poised to take on her routine alongside her teacher at a studio in Los Angeles.

The youngster slid across the floor, did some quick turns, and even free styled a bit. Royalty was even dancing to her dad’s own music. The song that Royalty performed her routine to was “No Guidance” by the R&B singer, 31. Royalty’s grandmother was so proud of the little girl, and showed how ecstatic she was in the caption to her post. “First day of dance class,” Joyce wrote in all capital letters as the caption.

It’s not a total shock to fans that Royalty is already showing an aptitude for performing. The six-year-old previously showed off her dance moves in a cute video on November 20, dedicated to her baby brother, Aeko, for his first birthday. In the clip, Royalty danced to “Don’t Tell ‘Em” by Jeremih featuring YG. But it’s not just dancing where Royalty excels.

Back in February 2020, when Royalty was just five years old, Royalty belted out her version of Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay‘s beautiful ballad “10,000 Hours.” Royalty even added her own take on the lyrics and dedicated some of the words to her mom, Nia Guzman. Of course, Royalty has been working on her talent.

In another video Royalty literally sang her dad’s praises. “I will say my daddy is the best, which is Chris Brown. He is the best that I ever had,” she said in a sing-song style in a video from March 15. Clearly, Royalty is working on her performing skills and there is little to no doubt that she’ll be singing and dancing on stage in the future!