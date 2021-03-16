Royalty Brown, 6, Literally Sings Dad Chris Brown’s Praises In Sweet Video

Chris Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Royalty gushing over her dad while sitting in a car.

Royalty Brown, 6, thinks her dad Chris Brown, 31, “is the best” and she proved it in a cute new video. The adorable tot showed up in a clip her grandmother, Joyce Hawkins, posted to Instagram and she couldn’t help but talk highly of the singer while sitting in a car and smiling from ear to ear. “I think I know what I will say,” she tells the camera before mentioning Chris.

“I will say my daddy is the best, which is Chris Brown,” she continues while tugging on her seatbelt. “He is the best that I ever had.”

“ROYALTY JOINED IN!!,” Joyce captioned the video, which received a lot of great responses. “This is so sweet,” one follower wrote along with two red heart emojis. “Awww,” another swooned. “daddy’s girl has spoken,” a third gushed while a fourth exclaimed, “nice to see a happy kid!” Many more left heart-eyed emojis to show their love of the clip.

Before Royalty sang her dad’s praises in her latest video, she showed off her vocal range in a singing video in Jan. In the post, she could be seen wearing earbuds and singing the lyrics, “Baby girl, baby girl, baby girl…” while expanding her vocals during the last part. It definitely proved musical talent runs in the family!

When Royalty isn’t singing, she’s dancing. She busted some moves in Dec. while wearing a yellow Pikachu onesie that made her look like a living Pokemon. Her song of choice was Pop Hunna’s “Adderall”, which a lot of TikTok users danced to, and she impressed with her skills before throwing up a pair of peace signs and then making her exit.

It’s always awesome to see Royalty making her mark just like her dad! Whether she’s appearing in a video with Chris or taking on social media all on her own (she does have her own page!), there’s never a shortage of entertainment from this little gal!