Watch
Hollywood Life

Royalty Brown, 6, Shows Off Her Skateboarding Skills In Cute New Video: ‘I Did It’ — Watch

Chris Brown, Royalty Brown
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughter Los Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018 Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2
Chris Brown and Royalty Brown 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Royalty Brown, daughter of Chris Brown 'Nights Of The Jack's' Friends & Family VIP Preview Night, Arrivals, King Gillette Ranch, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Oct 2019
Chris Brown and daughter, Royalty are seen at the Power106 celebrity charity basketball game in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1132588 200915 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Norway Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Royalty Brown was ready for everyone to watch her go in a brand new video shared by her grandmother, Joyce Hawkins, featuring the six-year-old on one of her dad’s skateboards!

Look out Tony Hawk, there’s a new skateboarder tearing up the pavement! Royalty Brown looked like a total pro, taking to the street on one of her dad’s skateboards on October 15. In the video, shared to her paternal grandmother, Joyce Hawkins‘, Instagram account, Chris Brown‘s daughter was clad in pink knee, elbow, and wrist pads with a matching helmet as she got psyched-up to get on the board.

View this post on Instagram

DAD GAVE ME ONE OF HIS SKATEBOARDS!!! NOW WATCH ME GO!!!

A post shared by Joyce Hawkins (@mombreezyofficial) on

“I got my knee pads and everything,” the six-year-old shouted to her grandmother at the beginning of the clip. Pretty soon, Royalty was on the board, using one of her feet to get her going before hopping off, saying to her grandmother, “I wasn’t ready.” But that didn’t deter her from trying once again.

Royalty got back on the board, but hopped off another time, telling Joyce, “I was going too fast!” Finally, the youngster gave the skateboard one more go, and third time was definitely the charm. “One more time,” she shouted. Back on the board, Royalty maintained perfect balance, as the skateboard carried her a number of feet. Upon hopping off, Royalty turned to her grandmother and said, “I did it!”

Chris Brown, Royalty Brown
Chris Brown’s six-year-old daughter, Royalty, showed off her skateboarding skills on October 15 [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP].
Joyce couldn’t have been prouder of her granddaughter, sharing the clip on her IG with so much pride. “Dad gave me one of his skateboards,” the beginning of the caption read in all caps. “Now watch me go!” Over the course of the last few months, Royalty has seriously become such a talented young girl. Not only has she clearly been working on her skateboarding skills, but also her gymnastics abilities.

In September, Royalty’s doting dad completely gushed about his eldest as she showed off her back walkover. But Royalty didn’t just do one — she did four consecutive back walkovers! We hope the Olympics were calling, because Royalty looked ready to hit the mat! While Chris is in London, Royalty is clearly enjoying some quality time with her grandmother and working on some new skills to show her dad when he gets back. We cannot wait to see more!