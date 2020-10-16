Royalty Brown was ready for everyone to watch her go in a brand new video shared by her grandmother, Joyce Hawkins, featuring the six-year-old on one of her dad’s skateboards!

Look out Tony Hawk, there’s a new skateboarder tearing up the pavement! Royalty Brown looked like a total pro, taking to the street on one of her dad’s skateboards on October 15. In the video, shared to her paternal grandmother, Joyce Hawkins‘, Instagram account, Chris Brown‘s daughter was clad in pink knee, elbow, and wrist pads with a matching helmet as she got psyched-up to get on the board.

“I got my knee pads and everything,” the six-year-old shouted to her grandmother at the beginning of the clip. Pretty soon, Royalty was on the board, using one of her feet to get her going before hopping off, saying to her grandmother, “I wasn’t ready.” But that didn’t deter her from trying once again.

Royalty got back on the board, but hopped off another time, telling Joyce, “I was going too fast!” Finally, the youngster gave the skateboard one more go, and third time was definitely the charm. “One more time,” she shouted. Back on the board, Royalty maintained perfect balance, as the skateboard carried her a number of feet. Upon hopping off, Royalty turned to her grandmother and said, “I did it!”

Joyce couldn’t have been prouder of her granddaughter, sharing the clip on her IG with so much pride. “Dad gave me one of his skateboards,” the beginning of the caption read in all caps. “Now watch me go!” Over the course of the last few months, Royalty has seriously become such a talented young girl. Not only has she clearly been working on her skateboarding skills, but also her gymnastics abilities.

In September, Royalty’s doting dad completely gushed about his eldest as she showed off her back walkover. But Royalty didn’t just do one — she did four consecutive back walkovers! We hope the Olympics were calling, because Royalty looked ready to hit the mat! While Chris is in London, Royalty is clearly enjoying some quality time with her grandmother and working on some new skills to show her dad when he gets back. We cannot wait to see more!