Royalty Brown may be a future Olympian! The 6-year-old showed off her impressive gymnastics moves during this at-home lesson.

Royalty Brown, 6, has moves in more ways than one! Chris Brown‘s daughter was so cute as she practiced her gymnastics moves with an instructor during an at-home lesson. In a video posted by grandma Joyce Hawkins on Saturday, Aug. 22, Royalty showed off her impressive backflip move. “Squeeze, squeeze — arms arms up,” the instructor could be heard saying. “Swing and keep your arms right by your ears, okay? Night and tight. Jump!” she then said to Royalty, who looked like a total pro.

“Beautiful!” her teacher encouraged, as Royalty put up both of her arms and flashed that signature ear-to-ear grin. She was all dressed for the lesson in a pink-and-purple leotard, keeping her brown curly hair in a smart ponytail. “LOOK HOW AMAZING YOU ARE!!!” Chris’ mother Joyce gushed in her caption. The video appeared to be taken in Joyce’s spacious, all-white living room where the proud grandma often snaps her own selfies and Instagram story posts.

Royalty has been slaying on social media lately, and looked so grown up in the latest post to her own page! The little girl rocked a $365 Louis Vuitton mini pochette accessories bag as she posed up a story in the cutest matching tie dye outfit along with her baby sister Sinatra L.A., 1. Royalty was all-smiles as she showed off her missing front tooth, rocking a fresh new long braided hair style. “Y’all know what day it is…FRIIIII-YAYYYYY!” Royalty’s caption — penned by mom Nia Guzman, 37 — wrote. Sinatra was definitely taking cues from her big sister, and gave some serious attitude to the camera as mom Nia snapped away!

Recently, Royalty also celebrated a major milestone: 1 million followers on Instagram! “ONE MILLION! Ty everybody! Heyyyy dad!” her caption read, attached to a video of Royalty and Chris dancing up a storm. The pair busted a TikTok style move to Jackboys & Travis Scott‘s infectious tune “Out West” — and we can’t get over how amazing Royalty’s moves are! Dad Chris is obviously an incredible dancer, and we have no doubt Royalty is following in his footsteps.