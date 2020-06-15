Chris Brown Bonds With Daughter Royalty, 6, While Teaching Her To Play Basketball — Sweet Video

Chris Brown is enjoying time with his daughter Royalty after recently celebrating her 6th birthday! His mother, Joyce Hawkins shared a cute clip of the duo shooting baskets on his at-home basketball court in LA on June 14!

Chris Brown‘s got a little baller on his hands! The Grammy-winning singer, 31, spent Sunday afternoon on the basketball court with his 6-year-old daughter, Royalty. The pair played basketball and Chris taught his daughter how shoot and dunk, as seen in an Instagram video shared by his mother, Joyce Hawkins.

(Video credit: Joyce Hawkins/Instagram)

“ME AND MY DAD!!” Joyce captioned the cute clip. The family enjoyed a sunny day on the singer’s custom basketball court in the backyard of his LA mansion. The fenced-in court features black and yellow pavement, graffiti art walls and multiple basketball hoops — one of which Chris lowered so Royalty could reach.

The father-daughter duo were all smiles in the video, in which Chris showed off his impressive moves. At one point, he dribbled past his daughter and went in for a slam dunk. Chris eventually rebounded as Royalty shot basket after basket. And, her post-bucket celebrations were too cute!

Chris Brown & daughter Royalty on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Royalty looked fashionable (per usual) in a matching tie dye top and shorts. She ran around in pink flip flops, while her dad donned a pair of white Nike sneakers with red swooshes.

The “No Guidance” singer recently celebrated his daughter’s 6th birthday on May 27. Chris held Royalty as they blew out the candles on her giant “R”- shaped cake, as seen in a sweet video on her Instagram account — which is managed by her mom, Nia Guzman.

“They started her birthday party at midnight. Royalty loves staying up late and Chris is a night owl too. So as a special treat, they let Royalty stay up super late to have cake and ice cream and presents way past her bedtime,” a source previously told HollywoodLife about Royalty’s birthday celebrations.

Just days before her 6th birthday, Royalty graduated from Kindergarten. Her mom shared photos from a socially distanced ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic to Royalty’s Instagram. In a series a celebratory snaps, Royalty showed off her diploma alongside her teacher, as they both wore protective masks.